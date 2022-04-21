High school sports roundup for April 20, 2022

Boys Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Jonah Brower: complete game shutout, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 BB, 6 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Gibby Marshall-Inman: 2 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Jens Simonsen: 2 for 3, 3B, R

Drew Warner: 2 for 3, 2B, 3B, 2 R, RBI

Grant Oliver: 1 for 2, BB, RBI, SB

Lane Corsi: 1 for 3, BB, RBI, SB

Thomas Schults: 1 for 2, BB, R, RBI

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 8-2, 9-7; Shorecrest 3-7, 4-12

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale; Friday April 22; 4 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Cascade 10-9 (8 innings)

The Royals overcame a six-run deficit to defeat Cascade in extra innings. Gavin Harrington scored the winning run when he walked in the top of the 8th inning, moved over to second base on a Jaxon Kaulfuss bunt, advanced to third base on a passed ball and then came home on Eli Stephenson’s RBI, two-out single.

Lynnwood pitching highlights:

Gavin Harrington: 3.1IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, BB, 2 K

Leyon Camantigue: 1.2 IP, H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Eli Stephenson: 3 for 4, BB, 2 R, 2 RBI, 3 SB

Gavin Harrington: 1 for 3, 2 BB, 2 R, RBI

Leyon Camantigue: 2 for 3, 2 BB, R, RBI

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 7-2, 8-6; Cascade 3-7, 4-11

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Friday April 22; 4 p.m. at Meridian Park

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 12-2

Meadowdale batters scored six runs in the first inning and freshman pitcher Nicholas Zardis threw a complete game as the Mavericks improved their Wesco league record to 8-2 on the season.

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Nicholas Zardis: 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Tyler Brummitt: 1 for 3, BB, 3 RBI

Nicholas Banez: 1 for 4, R, 3 RBI

Jayden Costa: 2 for 4, 2 R, RBI

Zaid Flynn: 3 for 3, BB, 2 R

Brandon Brunette: 1 for 2, BB, HBP, 2B, 2 R, RBI

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 8-2, 9-6; Shorewood 6-4, 7-9

Meadowdale next game; vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday April 22; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 5-1

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Cody Snow: CG, 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 5 BB, 9 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Ethen Swenson: 2 for 2, R, RBI

Talan Zenk: 2 for 3, 2 R

Griffin Potter: 1 for 3, 3 RBI

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-6, 5-10; Cedarcrest 0-9, 4-10

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Friday April 22; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Golf

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 357-386

Jackson Park Golf Course

Individual scores:

1. Emily Zhang (SW) 56

2. Anna Ertsgaard (SW) 57

T3. Alison Dumo (MT) 59

T3. Brooke Rinehimer (MT) 59

5. Abby Parker (MT) 69

6. Morgan Damschen (MT) 70

7. Sofina Morgan (SW) 73

8. Ellie Lombard (MT) 75

Mountlake Terrace next tournament: vs Cedarcrest and Meadowdale; Tuesday April 26; 3 p.m. at Blue Heron Golf Course, Carnation

Boys Golf

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 168-225

Nile Golf Course, Par 33

Individual Scores (Top 6):

1. Ethan Dumo (MT) 38

2. Jaxon Dubiel (MT) 42

3. Seraphim Treperinas (MT) 43

4. Ian O’Brien (MT) 45

5. Kaleb Wendt (MT) 50

6. Jacob Henson (CC) 54

Mountlake Terrace next tournament: Edmonds Cup vs Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Meadowdale; Tuesday April 26; Nile Golf Course

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway vs, Mountlake Terrace

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Friday April 22; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Friday April 22; 3:30 p.m.