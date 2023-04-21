High school sports roundup for April 20, 2023

Track and field
Edmonds-Woodway vs Kamiak
Team Scores
Girls- Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 93-52
Boys- Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 107-28
Click below for individual event results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/483963/results/all
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Cascade and Lynnwood; Thursday, April 27; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Lynnwood/Monroe/Mountlake Terrace
No team scores reported
Click below for individual event results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/490662/results/all
Lynnwood next meet: vs Cascade and Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, April 27; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Jackson and Kamiak; Thursday, April 27; 3:45 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Cascade/Marysville Getchell/Meadowdale
No team scores reported
Click below for individual event results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/486003/results/all
Meadowdale next meet: vs Cedarcrest and Everett; Thursday, April 27; 4 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School
Girls golf
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 238-243
Top 3 finishers:
1. Alison Dumo (MT) 50
2. Chih-Ling Chao (L) 56
3. Wei Wei Chao (L) 58
Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, April 25; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Mountlake Terrace next match: Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 24; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Meadowdale vs Archbishop Murphy- postponed
Meadowdale next match: vs Cedarcrest; Monday, April 24; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Softball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 3-2 (9 innings)
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Ellie Gilbert: 9 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 19 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Kaylee Mitchell: 4 for 5
Amaya Johnson: 2B, RBI
Ellie Gilbert: RBI
Everett pitching highlights:
Taylor Millar: 9 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 9 K
Everett hitting highlights:
Isa Davis: 2 H
Shayne Hoekendorf: 2B
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-2, 7-4; Everett 5-2, 7-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Arlington; Friday, April 21; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 14-2
No results reported
Records (league and overall): Snohomish 7-0, 9-3; Lynnwood 2-6, 3-9
Lynnwood next game: vs Cedarcrest; Monday, April 24; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Baseball
Lynnwood defeated Cascade 10-9
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Jace Hampson: 3 for 4, 2B, R, RBI
Gavin Harrington: 2 for 3, R, RBI
Cascade hitting highlights:
Conner Olsen: 2 for 4, R
Dean Davis: 1 for 1, R, 2 RBI
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 5-6, 6-11; Cascade 1-10, 2-14
Lynnwood next game: at Meadowdale; Friday, April 21; 4 p.m.
Boys golf
Edmonds-Woodway vs Shorewood
No results reported
Edmonds-Woodway: Edmonds Cup vs Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, April 25; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
— Compiled by Steve Willits
