High school sports roundup for April 20, 2023

Track and field

Edmonds-Woodway vs Kamiak

Team Scores

Girls- Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 93-52

Boys- Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 107-28

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/483963/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Cascade and Lynnwood; Thursday, April 27; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Lynnwood/Monroe/Mountlake Terrace

No team scores reported

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/490662/results/all

Lynnwood next meet: vs Cascade and Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, April 27; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Jackson and Kamiak; Thursday, April 27; 3:45 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Cascade/Marysville Getchell/Meadowdale

No team scores reported

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/486003/results/all

Meadowdale next meet: vs Cedarcrest and Everett; Thursday, April 27; 4 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School

Girls golf

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 238-243

Top 3 finishers:

1. Alison Dumo (MT) 50

2. Chih-Ling Chao (L) 56

3. Wei Wei Chao (L) 58

Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, April 25; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Mountlake Terrace next match: Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 24; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Meadowdale vs Archbishop Murphy- postponed

Meadowdale next match: vs Cedarcrest; Monday, April 24; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Softball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 3-2 (9 innings)

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Ellie Gilbert: 9 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 19 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Kaylee Mitchell: 4 for 5

Amaya Johnson: 2B, RBI

Ellie Gilbert: RBI

Everett pitching highlights:

Taylor Millar: 9 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 9 K

Everett hitting highlights:

Isa Davis: 2 H

Shayne Hoekendorf: 2B

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-2, 7-4; Everett 5-2, 7-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Arlington; Friday, April 21; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 14-2

No results reported

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 7-0, 9-3; Lynnwood 2-6, 3-9

Lynnwood next game: vs Cedarcrest; Monday, April 24; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Baseball

Lynnwood defeated Cascade 10-9

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Jace Hampson: 3 for 4, 2B, R, RBI

Gavin Harrington: 2 for 3, R, RBI

Cascade hitting highlights:

Conner Olsen: 2 for 4, R

Dean Davis: 1 for 1, R, 2 RBI

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 5-6, 6-11; Cascade 1-10, 2-14

Lynnwood next game: at Meadowdale; Friday, April 21; 4 p.m.

Boys golf

Edmonds-Woodway vs Shorewood

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway: Edmonds Cup vs Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, April 25; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

— Compiled by Steve Willits