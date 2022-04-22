High school sports roundup for April 21, 2022

Track & Field
Arlington/Edmonds-Woodway/Mountlake Terrace
At Edmonds Stadium
Girls Individual Event Winners:
100 Meters: Naomi Limb (EW) 13.20
200 Meters: Naomi Limb (EW) 27.63
400 Meters: Isabel Hatzenbeler (EW) 1:03.20
800 Meters: Sophie Cushman (A) 2:29.30
1600 Meters: Sophie Gaudin (A) 5:50.64
3200 Meters: Kylee McKinnon (A) 13:42.54
100 Meter Hurdles: Mary Feider (A) 18.38
300 Meter Hurdles: Katelyn Ely (EW) 54.27
4 x 100 Relay: Edmonds-Woodway (Jamie Livingston, Vivianna Adkins, Sydney Chappell, Naomi Limb) 51.92
4 x 200 Relay: Edmonds-Woodway (Jamie Livingston, Sydney Chappell, Vivianna Adkins, Naomi Limb) 1:49.68
4 x 400 Relay: Arlington (Jersey Walker, Adelynn Brooks, Sophie Gaudin, Sophia Cushman) 4:35.03
Shot Put: Laura Meno (A) 37-11.50
Discus: Javelin: Claire Stroh (EW) 103-05
Javelin: Shayna Engels (A) 105-11
High Jump: Samarah Browne (A) 4-06.00
Pole Vault- Sierra Gonzales (A) 8-06.00
Long Jump- Vianca Quinones (EW) 15-11.00
Triple Jump- Vianca Quinones (EW) 32-00.00
Boys Individual Event Winners:
100 Meters- Matthew Gesese (MT) 11.36
200 Meters- Mihin Wijayasundara (EW) 23.38
400 Meters- Myles Murray (A) 52.96
800 Meters- Brandon Moore (A) 2:08.01
1600 Meters- Kellen Langford (A) 4:56.86
3200 Meters- Jadon Chestnut (A) 10:44.93
110 Meter Hurdles: Ryan Rushton (A) 16.69
300 Meter Hurdles: Daniel Park (EW) 44.62
4 x 100 Relay: Arlington (Joshua Hodges, Nicholas Cunningham, Ryan Gese, Elisha Jackson) 46.00
4 x 400 Relay: Mountlake Terrace (Matthew Gesese, Carter Middleton, Matthew Flores, Vladislav Kharitonov) 3:40.17
Shot Put: Kayode Aribibola (A) 45-11.50
Discus: Hunter Eastman (A) 116-02
Javelin: Alec Rust (EW) 147-04
High Jump: Will Bates (EW) 5-10.00
Pole Vault: Alec Rust (EW) 13-00.00
Long Jump: Matthew Flores (EW) 19-04.00
Triple Jump: Elisha Jackson (A) 36-11.50
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Viking Classic; Saturday April 23; noon at Lake Stevens High School
Mountlake Terrace next meet: Eason Invite; Saturday April 23; 10 a.m. at Snohomish High School
Everett/Lynnwood/ Shorewood
At Everett Stadium
Girls Individual Event Winners:
100 Meters: Donna Marie Harris (L) 13.77
200 Meters: Teagan Aw (S) 28.05
400 Meters: Emma Larson (E) 1:05.06
800 Meters: Molly McGeoy (S) 2:27.71
1600 Meters: Rachel Elliott (L) 5:53.52
3200 Meters: Kyla Johnson (S) 13:00.32
100 Meter Hurdles: Siari Rodriguez (L) 18.32
300 Meter Hurdles: Siari Rodriguez (L) 52.74
4 x 100 Relay: Lynnwood (MyKenzie Raney, Emily Lane, Alayjah Andry, Ashley Lara) 53.70
4 x 200 Relay: Lynnwood (Ashley Lara, MyKenzie Raney, Alayjah Andry, Donna Marie Harris) 1:50.61
4 x 400 Relay: Shorewood (Olivia Wilde, Hanna Bruno, Maddie Brouillard, Molly McGeoy) 4:16.66
Shot Put: Maurcia Lott (L) 30-05.50
Discus: Maurcia Lott (L) 87-11
Javelin: Teagan Aw (S) 83-07
High Jump: Ava Enriquez (S) 4-06.00
Pole Vault- Ava Enriquez (S) 8-00.00
Long Jump- Raeya Pentz (E) 15-03.50
Triple Jump- Ava Enriquez (S) 32-01.00
Boys Individual Event Winners:
100 Meters- Jordan Whittle (L) 11.52
200 Meters- Lake Mueller (S) 22.80
400 Meters- Lake Mueller (S) 51.91
800 Meters- Keiyu Mamiya (S) 2:08.09
1600 Meters- Brandon Miller (L) 4:48.29
3200 Meters- Alex Yee (S) 11:15.49
110 Meter Hurdles: Elias Tracy (E) 20.11
300 Meter Hurdles: Daxtyn Castagnetta (L) 43.98
4 x 100 Relay: Lynnwood (Raymond Siharath, Naoki Meyer, Andrew Redila, Victor Sanchez Hernandez) 46.96
4 x 400 Relay: Lynnwood (Trent Whitehead, Adrian Seeber, Brandon Miller, Daxtyn Castagnetta) 3:38.49
Shot Put: Joey Hudson (E) 39-04.00
Discus: Joey Hudson (E) 116-11
Javelin: Nathaniel Wilder (L) 133-06
High Jump: Jordan Whittle (L) 6-00.00
Pole Vault: Henry Poetzl (S) 9-00.00
Long Jump: Anthony Ross-Rutter (E) 19-10.00
Triple Jump: Anthony Ross-Rutter (E) 41-10.00
Lynnwood next meet: Eason Invite; Saturday April 23; 10 a.m. at Snohomish High School
Cascade/Glacier Peak/Meadowdale
At Snohomish High School
Girls Individual Event Winners:
100 Meters- Tresley Love (M) 12.75
200 Meters- Jordan Gaffney (GP) 28.76
400 Meters- Aubrianna Sadler (M) 1:04.48
800 Meters- Clara Diepenbrock (GP) 2:32.70
1600 Meters- Payton Conover (M) 5:54.45
3200 Meters- Kira Korten (GP) 13:38.55
100 Meter Hurdles- Gabriella Henrie (GP) 17.42
300 Meter Hurdles- Trinity McFadden (GP) 51.96
4 x 100 Relay- Glacier Peak (Gabriella Henrie, Greta Henrie, Ella Seelhoff, Jana Willems) 51.31
4 x 200 Relay- Meadowdale (Hazel Maxwell, Aubrianna Sadler, Mia Johns, Sabrina Hunter) 1:55.51
4 x 400 Relay- Meadowdale (Sonja Amy, Tresley Love, Aubrianna Sadler, Sabrina Hunter) 4:10.59
Shot Put- Mia Johns (M) 28-02.00
Discus- Jessica Eames (GP) 70-05
Javelin- Isabel Boettcher (GP) 100-06
High Jump- Sonja Amy (M) 5-00.00
Pole Vault- Katherine Streissguth (GP) 11.00.00
Long Jump- Shea Koger (GP) 14-00.50
Triple Jump- Shea Koger (GP) 29-04.50
Boys Individual Event Winners:
100 Meters- Alex Manio (C) 11.52
200 Meters- Trey Leckner (GP) 24.13
400 Meters- Isaac Carlson (M) 52.53
800 Meters- John Patterson (M) 2:08.30
1600 Meters- Joachim Jakuc (GP) 4:46.20
3200 Meters- Deklund DeBell (M) 10:40.35
110 Meter Hurdles- Deklund DeBell (M) 17.14
300 Meter Hurdles- Andrew Ung (M) 45.69
4 x 100 Relay- Cascade (Alex Manio, Lyle Pinaula, Charles Nelson, Anouthai Vongphet) 45.08
4 x 400 Relay- Cascade (Matthew Scheuffele, Tyler Myers, Adam Cresanti, Trevor Krestel) 3:39.36
Shot Put- Nathan Simicich (GP) 45-01.75
Discus- Nathan Simicich (GP) 135-06
Javelin- Angus Van Valey (GP) 141-00
High Jump- Sam Doney (GP) 5-06.00
Pole Vault- Austin Seals (M) 11-00.00
Long Jump- Anouthai Vongphet (C) 21-02.00
Triple Jump- Lucas Martinez (GP) 38-07.25
Meadowdale next meet: Eason Invite; Saturday April 23; 10 a.m. at Snohomish High School
Softball
Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 11-6
Edmonds-Woodway highlights:
Cameron Siecke: 3B, 2 RBI
S Bristol: 3 for 5
Records (conference and overall): Snohomish 7-1, 10-3; Edmonds-Woodway 0-6, 1-10
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville Getchell; Monday April 25; 4 p.m.
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Mountlake Terrace 8-1
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 6-2, 6-5; Mountlake Terrace 4-4, 5-6;
Mountlake Terrace next game: at West Seattle; Friday April 22; 4 p.m.
Monroe defeated Meadowdale 11-4
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Monroe 6-1, 9-2; Meadowdale 3-5, 3-7
Meadowdale next game: vs Sedro Woolley; Saturday April 23; noon at Meadowdale High School
Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood 12-3
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Marysville Getchell 3-4, 4-8; Lynnwood 2-6, 3-8
Lynnwood next game: at Snohomish; Monday April 25; 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles:
Emily Lin (S) defeated Hannah Douglas (L) 8-0
Rylie Gettman (S) defeated Odgerel Altangerel(L) 8-0
Mari Brittle (S) defeated Kokomi Mott (L) 8-1
Lindsay Rand (S) defeated Hannah Paul 6-4, 6-0
Sophia Serwold (S) defeated Phoebe Armentrout 6-1,6-0
Doubles:
Emma Okamura/Emma Nelson (S) defeated Kayla Apostol/Fiorella Diaz (M) 6-0, 6-0
Mari Brittle/Alex Mignogna (S) defeated Mia Elsberry/Nina Dodgin (M) 6-1, 6-0
Amelia Uran/Reese Johnson (S) defeated Lucia Garcia-Mendez/Angela Grachev (M) 6-1, 6-1
Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday April 26; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Golf
Edmonds Woodway vs Cedarcrest
Blue Heron Golf Course, Carnation
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy and Lynnwood; Wednesday April 27; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Shorecrest,
Jackson Golf Course, Seattle
No details reported
Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy and Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday April 27; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Meadowdale next match: Cedarcrest and Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday April 26; 3 p.m. at Blue Heron Golf Course
Boys Golf
Edmonds-Woodway vs Shorecrest
Nile Golf Course, Mountlake Terrace
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood; Monday April 25; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
