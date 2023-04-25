High school sports roundup for April 24, 2023

Girls tennis
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1
Singles:
Hannah Douglas (L) defeated Marion Tate (MT) 6-2, 6-0
Leah Kibuta (L) defeated Asenat Ghebru (MT) 2-6, 7-5, 6-2
Kayla Apostol (MT) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-3)
Kaitlyn Lopez (L) defeated Katelyn Thomas (MT) 5-7, 6-3, 7-5
Doubles:
Kalyani Blackwell/Semhal Beyere (L) defeated Nina Dodgin/Lucia Garcia-Mendez (MT) 6-4, 6-3
Kayden Simbulan/Jordan Quinones (L) defeated Lucero Sandoval/Julia Mejino (MT) 6-2, 6-3
Sobo Thoy/Adrianna Safarova (L) defeated Tramahn Ho/Heran Legesse (MT) 6-4, 6-4
Records: Lynnwood 1-8; Mountlake Terrace 0-7
Lynnwood next match: vs Cascade; Wednesday, April 26; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, April 26; 4 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 5-2
Singles:
Katelyn Wyckoff (M) defeated Tanya Germanova (C) 6-2, 6-1
Grace Gilman (M) defeated Eden Jane Yubal (C) 6-2, 6-1
Aasha Lee (M) defeated Genevieve Albino (C) 6-3, 6-4
Sophia Manabat (C) defeated Emie Shepherd (M) 6-3, 6-3
Doubles:
Parsini Rai/Bella Tang (M) defeated Elena Scordamaglia/Kristina Dmitruk (C) 2-6, 7-5, 6-4
Ania Porte/Laurene Bogne (C) defeated Hanaa Boualamallah/Jasmine Mudaliar (M) 6-3, 6-3
Emily Nong/Angela Ton (M) defeated Cindy Le/Tiffany Ho (C) 6-1, 6-1
Records: Meadowdale 4-4; Cascade 2-9
Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, April 26; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 4-3
Singles:
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Bella Villarreal-Elizondo (AM) 6-1, 6-2
Meiweya Amazona (AM) defeated Joyce Ho (EW) 6-2, 6-2
Samantha Kwok (AM) defeated Sophia Russell-Hoff (EW) 6-0, 6-3
Shan Camarillo (AM) defeated Michelle Ganzorig (EW) 7-6 (3-7) 6-3, 6-3
Doubles:
Luisa Cano/Julie Anders (EW) defeated Tanya Reyes/Thea Seckinger (AM) 6-0, 6-1
Natalie Yockey/Makenna Cook (EW) defeated Ava Faulk/Tatum Russell (AM) 6-1, 6-2
Rashni Gill/Marisa Druxman (EW) defeated Ireland Towne/Audrey Russell (AM) 6-3, 6-3
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-3; Archbishop Murphy 4-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 26; 3:30 p.m.
Girls golf
Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 236-250
Top 3 Individuals
1. Allison Dumo (MT) 40
2. Morgan Damschen (MT) 58
3. Megan Cisneros (AM) 59
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Cedarcrest; Thursday, May 4; 3 p.m. at Blue Heron Golf Course
Meadowdale vs Cedarcrest- no results reported
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, May 3; 3:30 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course
Girls softball
Cedarcrest defeated Meadowdale 13-0 (5)
Cedarcrest hitting highlights:
Madison Knowles: 2B, 2 HR
Cedarcrest pitching highlights:
Emma Duke: 5 K
Lynnwood pitching highlights:
Kali McCloud: 3 K
Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 6-3, 7-5; Lynnwood 2-7, 3-10
Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday April 26; 4 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
