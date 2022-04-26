High school sports roundup for April 25, 2022

Softball
Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 9-7 (8 innings)
Monroe highlights:
River Mahler: 1 for 3, 3 BB, 3 R, RBI
Scarlett Nagy: 1 for 4, BB, HR, R, 3 RBI
Megan Boswell: 4 for 5, 2 RBI, SB
Mountlake Terrace highlights:
Cameron Dunn: 2 for 3, 2 BB, 2B, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI, SB
Ellie Gilbert: 3 for 4, BB, R, 2 RBI
Kaylee Mitchell: 3 for 5, 2 R, 3 SB
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Ellie Gilbert: 8 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 11 K
Records (conference and overall): Monroe 7-1, 10-2; Mountlake Terrace 4-5, 6-7
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday April 27; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 3-2
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Meadowdale 4-5, 4-9; Marysville Pilchuck 6-3, 6-8
Meadowdale next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday April 27; 4 p.m.
Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 6-4 (5 innings)
Snohomish pitching highlights:
Skyla Bristol: 3.2 IP, 8 K
Snohomish hitting highlights:
Alli Wilson: 2 for 2, RBI
Lily Bellak: 2 for 2, RBI
Lynnwood pitching highlights:
Nyree Johnson: 5 IP, 5 K
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Nyree Johnson: 2B, 3 RBI
Grace DeSota: 2 for 3
Records (conference and overall): Snohomish 8-1, 11-3; Lynnwood 2-7, 3-9
Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday April 27; 4:30 p.m.
Marysville Getchell defeated Edmonds-Woodway 9-5
Marysville Getchell hitting highlights:
Hayden Kranz: 3 for 4, 4 RBI
Lily Balgos: 2 for 2
Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Taylor Pastega: 2 H
Maggie Duffy: 2 H
Cameron Siecke: 2B
Records (conference and overall): Marysville Getchell 5-4, 6-8; Edmonds-Woodway 0-7, 1-11
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday April 27; 4:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0
Singles:
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Michaela Tiya (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Emma Wetzel (EW) defeated Lindsey Ho (MT) 3-0, default
Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Shaloma Abi (MT) 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 10-8
Maia Ali (EW) defeated Phoebe Armenstrout (MT) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles:
Kristian Tran/Luisa Cano (EW) defeated Hannah Paul/Kayla Apostol (MT) 4-6, 6-0, 6-1
Makenna Cook/Natalie Colobong (EW) defeated Mia Elsberry/Nina Dodgin (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Joyce Ho/Amanda Ly (EW) defeated Angela Gradnev/Divora Tecle (MT) 6-2, 6-4
Edmonds-Woodway next match: Tuesday April 26; 3:30 p.m., at Lynnwood
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Glacier Peak; Tuesday April 26; 3:30 p.m at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls Golf
Cedarcrest/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace at Blue Heron Golf Course, Carnation
No details reported
Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday May 2; 3 p.m.. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest; Monday May 2; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Boys Golf
Edmonds-Woodway vs Lynnwood, Lynnwood Golf Course
No details reported
Next match: Edmonds Cup; Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terace; Tuesday April 26; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
— Compiled by Steve Willits
