High school sports roundup for April 25, 2022

Softball

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 9-7 (8 innings)

Monroe highlights:

River Mahler: 1 for 3, 3 BB, 3 R, RBI

Scarlett Nagy: 1 for 4, BB, HR, R, 3 RBI

Megan Boswell: 4 for 5, 2 RBI, SB

Mountlake Terrace highlights:

Cameron Dunn: 2 for 3, 2 BB, 2B, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI, SB

Ellie Gilbert: 3 for 4, BB, R, 2 RBI

Kaylee Mitchell: 3 for 5, 2 R, 3 SB

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Ellie Gilbert: 8 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 11 K

Records (conference and overall): Monroe 7-1, 10-2; Mountlake Terrace 4-5, 6-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday April 27; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 3-2

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Meadowdale 4-5, 4-9; Marysville Pilchuck 6-3, 6-8

Meadowdale next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday April 27; 4 p.m.

Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 6-4 (5 innings)

Snohomish pitching highlights:

Skyla Bristol: 3.2 IP, 8 K

Snohomish hitting highlights:

Alli Wilson: 2 for 2, RBI

Lily Bellak: 2 for 2, RBI

Lynnwood pitching highlights:

Nyree Johnson: 5 IP, 5 K

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Nyree Johnson: 2B, 3 RBI

Grace DeSota: 2 for 3

Records (conference and overall): Snohomish 8-1, 11-3; Lynnwood 2-7, 3-9

Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday April 27; 4:30 p.m.

Marysville Getchell defeated Edmonds-Woodway 9-5

Marysville Getchell hitting highlights:

Hayden Kranz: 3 for 4, 4 RBI

Lily Balgos: 2 for 2

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Taylor Pastega: 2 H

Maggie Duffy: 2 H

Cameron Siecke: 2B

Records (conference and overall): Marysville Getchell 5-4, 6-8; Edmonds-Woodway 0-7, 1-11

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday April 27; 4:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Michaela Tiya (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Emma Wetzel (EW) defeated Lindsey Ho (MT) 3-0, default

Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Shaloma Abi (MT) 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 10-8

Maia Ali (EW) defeated Phoebe Armenstrout (MT) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles:

Kristian Tran/Luisa Cano (EW) defeated Hannah Paul/Kayla Apostol (MT) 4-6, 6-0, 6-1

Makenna Cook/Natalie Colobong (EW) defeated Mia Elsberry/Nina Dodgin (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Joyce Ho/Amanda Ly (EW) defeated Angela Gradnev/Divora Tecle (MT) 6-2, 6-4

Edmonds-Woodway next match: Tuesday April 26; 3:30 p.m., at Lynnwood

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Glacier Peak; Tuesday April 26; 3:30 p.m at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Golf

Cedarcrest/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace at Blue Heron Golf Course, Carnation

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday May 2; 3 p.m.. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest; Monday May 2; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Boys Golf

Edmonds-Woodway vs Lynnwood, Lynnwood Golf Course

No details reported

Next match: Edmonds Cup; Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terace; Tuesday April 26; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

— Compiled by Steve Willits