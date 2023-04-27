High school sports roundup for April 25-26, 2023

April 25
Boys Soccer
Meadowdale defeated Everett 4-3
The Mavericks came from behind three different times to send the game into overtime before sophomore Abdou Fatty scored the game-winning overtime goal on a cross from Cole More. Goalkeeper Colin Jones came up with four key saves to also contribute in the win.
Meadowdale goals: CJ Obieze (2), Dean Figueroa-Romero, Abdou Fatty
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 6-3-4, 6-4-4, Everett 5-8, 5-8
Meadowdale next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Friday, April 28; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Lynnwood defeated Archbishop Murphy 1-0
Lynnwood goal: Liam Kennedy
Lynnwood assist: Jonathan Andrade
Lynnwood goalkeeper shutout: Hunter Licata
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 5-8, 5-9; Archbishop Murphy 4-8-1, 5-8-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville-Pilchuck; 5:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Arlington 4-0
Edmonds-Woodway goals: Victor Ibarra (2) and Richard Duncan (2)
Edmonds-Woodway assists: Alex Plumis and Ben Hanson
Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout: Gabriel Wilhelm
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 12-0-1, 12-0-2; Arlington 5-5-3, 6-5-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Monroe; Friday, April 28; 7:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Stanwood 6-1
Mountlake Terrace goals: Rikki Kobiyashi (3), Ash Jeffers (2) and Fidel Twolde
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-6-2, 5-7-2; Stanwood 1-11-1, 1-11-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Thursday, April 27; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 9-0
Click here to read story
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 12-1, 15-5; Meadowdale 7-6, 11-9
Next game: Edmonds-Woodway at Meadowdale; Thursday, April 27; 4 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 6-2
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Hunter Michaelson: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, Save
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Bede Bresee: 3 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI
Ethen Swenson: 2 for 3, RBI
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-6, 10-9; Cascade 1-12, 2-16
Next game: Mountlake Terrace vs Cascade; Thursday, April 27; 7 p.m. at Funko Field
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 5-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 7-6, 11-8; Lynnwood 5-8, 6-13
Next game: Shorecrest at Lynnwood; Thursday, April 27; 4 p.m.
Softball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 1-0
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Ellie Gilbert: complete game shutout, 3 H, 9 K
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Ella Campbell: 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 7 K
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-2, 9-4; Edmonds-Woodway 4-5, 8-5
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Getchell; Thursday, April 27; 4 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Arlington; Friday, April 28; 4:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 17-14
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Destiny Emery: 3 for 4, BB, 2B, 2 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI
Mia Cantu: 2 for 5, BB, 2B, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI
Olivia Feistel: 2 for 6, HR, R, 4 RBI
Peyton Fry: 5 for 5, BB, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Sophia Billy: 3 for 5, 2B, R
Analise Griffiths: 2 for 4, 2 BB, 2 R, RBI
Madison Mitchell: 2 for 6, 3 R, 2 RBI, SB
Mackenzie Kim: 2 for 4, BB, 2B, 2 R, 2 SB
Hailey Bernards: H, RBI
Shorewood hitting highlights:
Yuri Siler: 3 for 4, 2B, HR
Paige Petschl: 3 for 4
Avery Grutz: 2 H
Marin Cady: 2 H
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 8-2, 10-5; Shorewood 5-5, 8-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Stanwood; Thursday, April 27; 4 p.m.
Boys golf
Edmonds Cup
Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace
Top Team Scores:
1. Meadowdale 159
1. Mountlake Terrace 159
Top Individual Score:
Ethan Dumo (Mountlake Terrace) 32
Next matches:
Meadowdale vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, April 26; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Edmonds-Woodway vs Lynnwood; Thursday, April 27; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Girls golf
Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 233-317
Top 3 Individual scores:
1. Chih-Ling Chao (L) 50
2. Allison Richards (EW) 53
3. Stacey Lee (L) 57
Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, May 1; 3:30 p.m. at Walter Hall Golf Course
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday May 3; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
April 26
Girls tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 7-0
Singles:
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Katelynne Wyckoff (M) 6-2, 6-0
Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Grace Gilman (M) 7-6 (7-4), 6-0
Joyce Ho (EW) defeated Aasha Lee (M) 6-2, 6-3
Sophia Russell-Hoff (EW) defeated Emie Shepherd (M) 6-4, 6-2
Doubles:
Luisa Cano/Natalie Colobong (EW) defeated Parsini Bai/Bella Tang (M) 6-2, 6-4
Natalie Yockey-Mackenna Cook (EW) defeated Hanna Boualamallah/Jasmine Mudaliar (M) 6-0, 6-1
Marisa Druxman/Julie Anders (EW) defeated Emily Nong/Angela Ton (M) 6-4, 6-0
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Glacier Peak; Wednesday, May 3; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next match: vs Marysville-Pilchuck; Monday, May 1; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Cascade defeated Lynnwood 4-3
Singles:
Hannah Douglas (L) defeated Salina Nguyen (C) 6-2, 6-4
Tanya Germanova (C) defeated Odko Altangerel (L) 6-4, 6-1
Rose Tulga (L) defeated Eden Jane Yobal (C) 6-0, 6-0
Sophia Manabat (C) defeated Semhal Beyer (L) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles:
Kristina Dmitrals/Elena Scordamaglia (C) defeated Kayden Simbulan/Jordan Quinones (L) 6-4, 6-1
Vy Bui/Leah Kibuta (L) defeated Tiffany Ho/Cindy Le (C) 6-1, 6-2
Gen Albino/Danielle Ngiedi (C) defeated Sobo Thoy/Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-4, 1-6, 6-2
Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Friday, April 28; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace vs Archbishop Murphy
No results reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Stanwood; Monday May 1; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace
Softball
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 14-4
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 3-8, 6-10; Lynnwood 2-8, 3-11
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday April 27; 4:00 p.m. at Meridian Park Fields
Boys golf
Meadowdale vs Mountlake Terrace at Nile Golf Course
No results reported
Meadowdale next match: at Cedarcrest; Monday, May 1; 3 p.m. at Blue Heron Golf Course
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Monday, May 1; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.