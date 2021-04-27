High school sports roundup for April 26, 2021

Baseball

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 6-2

WP: Keenan Masters

Save: Jace Hampson

A five-run fifth inning and solid pitching from Mason Lane, Keenan Masters and Jace Hampson led to the Royals’ 6-2 victory over Marysville Getchell. Lane pitched the first four innings and also drove in three runs at the plate. Masters came on in relief and threw two shutout innings, only allowing one hit while also recording a strikeout. Jace Hampson shut the door in the seventh inning.

Lynnwood Highlights

Hitting:

Jace Hampson 2-3, RBI, 2 SB

Mason Lane 1-3, 3 RBI

Eli Stephenson 1-2, SB

Records: Lynnwood 5-3; Marysville Getchell 4-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Wednesday April 28; 6:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium (Funko Field)

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 12-3

WP: Brandon Brunette

Brandon Brunette threw three innings of shutout baseball and the Mavericks batters combined for nine extra base hits in a dominating performance over Shorecrest. Nich Banez had two triples and a double, Zaid Flynn contributed a triple and a double while Brunette, Dalton Long, Tyler Brummitt, Cole Nelson and Brody Bluhm each added a double.

Records: Meadowdale 4-4; Shorecrest 2-6

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday April 28; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 10-6

WP: Dominic Kim

Mountlake Terrace Highlights

Pitching:

Dominic Kim 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Hitting:

Robbie Baringer 2-3, 2 R

Rominic Quiban 1-2, 3 R, 2 RBI

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-2; Shorewood 2-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday April 28; 4:30 p.m. at Meridian Park

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 7-4

WP: Jack Schlenger

Edmonds-Woodway jumped out to a 7-0 lead after four innings and then held off a late Cedarcrest rally to pick up the Warriors’ seventh victory of the season.

Edmonds-Woodway Highlights

Pitching:

Jack Schlenger 4 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

T Dickinson 2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

Remy Heckman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Hitting:

Jacob Garber 2-3, 2B, 3B, 1 R, 2 RBI

Jack Schlenger 2-3, 2 RBI

Maddox Stojkovic 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI

Remy Heckman 2-3, 2B, 2 R

Ryson Yabut 1-2, 1 BB, 2 R, 2 SB

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-1; Cedarcrest 2-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cedarcrest; Wednesday April 28; 4 p.m.

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 13-5

WP: Annika Forseth

Highlights

Edmonds-Woodway Pitching:

Annika Forseth 4 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

Edmonds-Woodway Hitting:

Cameron Siecke 3-4, 1 R, 2B, 6 RBI

Elizabeth Roberts 1-2, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 RBI

Sofia Chamorro 2-4, 3B, 2 R, 1 RBI

Mountlake Terrace Hitting:

Cameron Dunn 1-2, 1 BB, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Ellie Gilbert 1-3, 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-3; Mountlake Terrace 2-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Thursday April 29; 6 p.m. at Meridian Park

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Meadowdale; Thursday April 29; 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Emily Lin (S) defeated Haylee Davis (L) 6-0, 6-0

Brynn Morrison (S) defeated Leanne Vo (L) 6-2, 6-4

Karryn Peterson (S) defeated Vivian Sou (L) 6-1, 6-2

Lindsay Rand (S) defeated Imogen French (L) 6-7, 6-1, (14-12)

Doubles:

Emma Nelson/Emma Okumara (S) defeated Anneza Barrias /Nikki Gossler (L) 6-4, 6-1

Hannah Alexander/Sophia Serwold (S) defeated Sydney Narorro/Cassidy Johnson (L) 6-3, 6-1

Sophia Stahlei/Kaylin Yu (S) defeated Kokomi Mott/Molly Blacker (L) 6-1, 6-1

Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Wednesday April 28; 3:30 p.m.



— Compiled by Steve Willits