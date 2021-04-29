High school sports roundup for April 27, 2021

Boys Soccer
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 7-1
Meadowdale goal scorers:
– River Stewart 4
– Theo Uherk-Hartman
– Cole Sargent
Records: Meadowdale 4-2-1; Marysville Getchell 1-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday April 30; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Cedarcrest vs. Lynnwood
No details reported
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday April 30; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 8-4
Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers:
– Ben Hanson 5 goals
– Sebastian Sanchez Ortega
– Edgar Cabrera
– Isaac Parreno
Edmonds-Woodway Assists:
– Sebastian Sanchez Ortega
– Eddy Olson
– Aaron Diaz 2 assists
– Logan Pocius
Cascade goal scorers:
– Kaden Somers
– Caleb Bonilla Stevenson
– Carter Gay
– Joseph Kpoto
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0-1; Cascade 1-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday April 30; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0
Goalkeeper Shutout: Sulli Hupp
Archbishop Murphy goal scorers
– Sean Balen 2 goals
Records: Archbishop Murphy 3-2-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-5
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Friday April 30; 7:30 p.m.l
Girls Tennis
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 6-1
Singles:
Sidney Wright (MD) defeated Gabby Maddock (MG) 6-1, 6-0
Maya Nikolic (MD) defeated Kathy Ramirez (MG) 7-5, 6-2
Sabrina Reonal (MD) defeated Heather Warner (MG) 6-2, 6-2
Sarah Davis (MD) defeated Lizzie Wagertaff (MG) 6-2, 6-3
Doubles:
Brenna Dunston/Sydney Huestis (MG) defeated Catherine Ton/Hailey Neri (MD) 6-3, 7-6
Rachel Lee/Isabella Marossa (MD) defeated Emma Zeutennorsh/Kyndall Bayley (MG) 7-6, 6-3
McKenna Leith/Bella Tang (MD) defeated Emma Butler/Karla Garcia (MG) 6-2, 6-4
Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday April 28; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 7-0
Singles:
Natalie Paulson (EW) defeated Rukia Yosif (C) 6-0, 6-1
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Esther Martinez (C) 6-0, 6-0
Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Aumnia Alissa (C) 6-2, 6-3
Maia Ali (EW) defeated Olivia Long (C) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Maggie McGinness/Kristina Tran (EW) defeated Ai-me Le/Somathra Sophan (C) 6-2, 7-5
Kyla Druxman/Amanda Ly (EW) defeated Danya Allsh/Sierra Poland (C) 7-5, 3-6, (10-8)
Natalie Colobong/Kaylee Meyers (EW) defeated Fatau Manneh/ Ryenn Stark (C) 6-4, 6-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Friday April 30; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace vs. Archbishop Murphy
No details reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Lynnwood; Thursday April 29; 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 11-5
Lynnwood Hitting:
Hailey Johnson solo home run
Nyree Johnson 2-run home run
Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-3; Lynnwood 2-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday April 29; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday April 29; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
