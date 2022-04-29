High school sports roundup for April 27, 2022

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 18-16 (10 innings)

Meadowdale highlights:

Mia Cantu: 3 for 4, 3 BB, 2B, 2 HR, 4 R, 4 RBI

Sophia Ward: 5 for 6, 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI

Analise Griffiths: 4 for 6, BB, 3 R, RBI

Katherine Willis: 3 for 5, BB, 2B, 3 R

Jaeden Sajec: 2 for 6, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Mountlake Terrace highlights:

Cameron Dunn: 1 for 1, 5 BB, HR, 4 R, 2 RBI, SB

Kaylee Mitchell: 2 for 4, 2 BB, 2B, 4 R

Ellie Gilbert: 3 for 6, 2 R, 2 RBI

Kyleigh Smith: 2 for 5, BB, 3 RBI

Delia Glover: 2 for 5, BB, 2 R, BB

Natalie Cardin: 2 for 4, 2B, R, RBI

Records (conference and overall): Meadowdale 5-5, 5-9; Mountlake Terrace 4-6, 6-8

Meadowdale next game: vs Arlington; Friday April 29; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Friday April 29; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 15-13

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Grace DeSota: 5 for 6, 4 2B, 5 RBI

Kendra Avila: 4 for 6, 3 RBI

A Taylor: 3 for 6, 3 RBI

Edmonds-Woodway highlights:

Taylor Pastega: 4 for 5, 3B, RBI

Ella Campbell: 3 for 5, 2 RBI

Maggie Duffy: 3 for 6, 2 2B, 3 RBI

Mallory Melin: 3 for 6, HR, 4 RBI

Records (conference and overall): Lynnwood 3-7, 4-9; Edmonds-Woodway 0-8, 1-12

Lynnwood next game: vs Everett; Friday April 29; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday April 28; 4 p.m.

Baseball

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 2-0

Leyon Camantigue threw a three-hit shutout as the Royals moved into sole position of first place of the Wesco 3A Division. The two teams meet again on Friday in the final game of the regular season.

Lynnwood pitching:

Leyon Camantigue: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K

Lynnwood hitting:

Eli Stephenson: 1 for 2, RBI

Tommy McMahon 2 for 2, BB

Meadowdale pitching:

Brandon Brunette: 5.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 11-2, 12-6; Meadowdale 10-3, 11-7

Next game: Lynnwood at Meadowdale; Friday April 29; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 6-0

Jacob Gabler pitched a 14 strikeout no hitter on the mound and also contributed at the plate with a two for four, three-RBI performance.

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 9-4, 10-9; Cascade 3-9, 4-13

Next game: Cascade at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday April 29; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 3-0

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Cody Snow: CG shutout, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 6 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Rominic Quiban: 2 H

Riley Norton: 2 H

Talan Zenk: RBI

Ethen Swensen: RBI

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 6-6, 7-10; Shorecrest 3-10, 4-15

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Thursday April 28; 4:00 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Golf

Archbishop Murphy/Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood

at Lynnwood Golf Course, Par 33

Team Scores:

Lynnwood 214

Edmonds-Woodway 231

Archbishop Murphy 239

Top Five Individual Scores:

1. Susanna Lee (L) 41

T2. Courtney Sadoski (EW) 55

T2. Miranda Song (EW) 55

4. Chih Ling Chao (L) 56

5. Peyton Mingo (L) 57

Lynnwood next match: vs Cedarcrest and Shorewood; Tuesday May 3; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest; Wednesday May 4; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Boys Golf

Meadowdale vs Mountlake Terrace

Nile Golf Course, Par 33

Team Scores:

Mountlake Terrace 170

Meadowdale 209

Top Individual Scores:

T1. Jaxon Dubiel (MT) 37

T1. Seraphim Treperinas (MT) 37

3. Ethan Dumo (MT) 40

4. IanNgethe (Mead) 41

5. Oliver Miller (Mead) 53

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday May 4; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Meadowdale next match: vs Cedarcrest; Tuesday May 3; 3 p.m. at Blue Heron Golf Course, Carnation

Girls Tennis

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Alyson Dahl (S) defeated Kokomi Mott (L) 6-0, 6-1

Audrey Medina (S) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-1, 6-0

Jolene Henrikson (S) defeated Cecilia Chinyani (L) 6-0, 6-0 (S)

Avery Rochon (S) defeated Carolina Serna-Badillo (L) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Tessi Mumbuluma/Alyssa Carlson (S) defeated Odgerel Attangerel/Hannah Douglas (L) 6-3, 4-6, 10-5

Karli Niegemann/Mischa Kessler (S) defeated Cassidy Johnson/Sydney Navarro (L) 6-3, 7-5

Makenna Lacomb/Roslyn Woolman (S) defeated Lia Addisu/Semhal Beyene (L) 6-1, 6-0

Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Thursday April 28; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits