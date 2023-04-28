High school sports roundup for April 27, 2023

Boys soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 2-1 (OT)

Ash Jeffers scored the game winning goal in overtime as the Hawks knocked off the previously unbeaten Stormrays who entered the game ranked 5th in the state. Omar Kongira also scored a goal for Mountlake Terrace.

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 6-6-2, 6-7-2; Shorewood 12-1-1, 13-1-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Arlington; Monday May 1; 5:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Baseball

(End of regular season, playoff games to be announced soon)

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 6-1

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Jens Simonsen: 1 for 3, BB, 2 RBI

Diego Escandon: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Jens Simonsen: 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 4 K

Drew Warner: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 K

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 2 for 3

Malikhi Emery-Henderson: RBI

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Tristan Dodds: 2.2 IP, 1 H

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 13-1, 16-5; Meadowdale 7-7, 11-10

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 13-4

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Talan Zenk: 3 for 5, 2B, 4 RBI, SB

Tyler Shankle: 1 for 3, 2 RBI

Ryan Sturgill: 1 for 3, 2 BB, 2 RBI, SB

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Owen Meek: 1 IP, 0 R

Jeremy Perreault: 1 IP, 0 R

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 8-6, 11-9; Cascade 1-13, 2-17

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 4-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 8-6, 12-8; Lynnwood 5-9, 6-14

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Stanwood 12-6

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Analise Griffiths: 3 for 4, 3B, HR, 4 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB

Peyton Fry: 3 for 4, 2B, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI

Madison Mitchell: 2 for 4, R, RBI, SB

Olivia Feistel: 1 for 4, HR, R, 2 RBI

Mackenzie Kim: 1 for 2, HBP, 2B, 2 R

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Olivia Feistel: complete game, 4 K

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 9-2, 11-5; Stanwood 5-6, 7-9

Meadowdale next game: at Arlington; Monday, May 1; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville-Getchell 14-5

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Ellie Gilbert: 2 H, HR

Amaya Johnson: 2 H, HR

Delia Glover: 3 for 4

Bri Reyes: 3 for 4

Mya Sheffield: 3 for 4

Marysville-Getchell:

Lilyana Balgos: 3 for 4

Sabrina Neal: 2 for 4

Emme Witter: 2 for 4

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 8-2, 10-4; Marysville Getchell 4-6, 6-8

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Stanwood; Monday, May 1; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 13-1 (5 innings)

Shorewood hitting highlights:

Avery Grutz: 2 for 4, 2B

Yuri Siler: 2 for 4, 2B

Shorewood pitching highlights:

Ellie Van Horn: 5 IP, 1 R, 8 K

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Malina Holden: 2 for 3, 2B

Nyree Johnson: 3B

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 6-5, 9-6; Lynnwood 2-9, 3-12

Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Friday, April 28; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Track and field

Cascade/Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood

at Edmonds Stadium

Click below for results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/490663/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Shoreline Invitational; Saturday, April 29; 9 a.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Lynnwood next meet: Sunny and 70 Invitational; Saturday, April 29; 10 a.m. at Lakewood High School

Cedarcrest/Everett/Meadowdale

at Cedarcrest High School

Click below for results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/483828/results/all

Meadowdale next meet: Shoreline Invitational; Saturday, April 29; 9 a.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Jackson/Kamiak/Mountlake Terrace

at Everett Memorial Stadium

Click below for results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/486004/results/all

Mountlake Terrace next meet: Shoreline Invitational; Saturday, April 29; 9 a.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Boys golf

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 166-214

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, May 4; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, May 3; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

— Compiled by Steve Willits