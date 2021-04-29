High school sports roundup for April 28, 2021

Baseball
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 11-5
WP- Dalton Long
Highlights
Meadowdale Pitching:
Dalton Long 5 IP, 3 R, 5 K
Meadowdale Hitting:
Brandon Brunnette 3B, 3 RBI
Brady Bluhm 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI
Cole Duncan 2 H, 5 SB
Sean Colunga 2 RBI
Parker Cumberland 2 H, 3B
Shorecrest Hitting:
Jake Lockwood 3-3, 1 RBI
Records: Meadowdale 5-4; Shorecrest 2-7
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Friday April 30; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Cascade defeated Lynnwood 4-3
WP- Chase Halvorson
Highlights
Lynnwood Hitting:
Eli Stephenson 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI
Jace Hampson 2-4, 2B
Keenan Masters 1-3
Blake Tablazon 2 BB, 2 SB
Cascade Pitching:
Chase Halvorson 1 ER, 6 H, 8 K
Cascade Hitting:
Zach Lopez 1-2, 2 SB, RBI
Hunter Smith 1-3, SB, RBI
Records: Cascade 2-7; Lynnwood 5-4
Lynnwood next game: at Cedarcrest; Friday April 30; 4 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-3
Highlights
Mountlake Terrace Pitching:
Cody Snow 3 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
Mountlake Terrace Hitting:
Ryan Cacatian 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI
Rominic Quiban 1-2, 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI
Records: Shorewood 3-6; Mountlake Terrace 5-3
Mountlake Terrace next game; at Shorecrest; Friday April 30; 4:30 p.m.
Cedarcrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-2
WP- Sheldon Egger
Save- Cole Linder
Highlights
Edmonds-Woodway Pitching:
Jonah Brower 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
Liam Merrill 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 1 K
Edmonds-Woodway Hitting:
Grant Oliver 1-1, 1 RBI
Lane Corsi 1-1, 1 RBI
Jack Beers 1-1, 1 R
Jacob Gabler 1-3, 2B
Cedarcrest Pitching:
Sheldon Egger 6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
Cole Linder 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Cedarcrest Hitting:
Kobe Alves 1-2, 1 BB, 2 R
Records: Cedarcrest 3-6; Edmonds-Woodway 7-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lake Stevens; Friday April 30; 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Lynnwood tied Cedarcrest 1-1
Lynnwood goal scorer:
Santiago Camacho
Girls Tennis
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 6-1
Singles:
Sidney Wright (MD) defeated Vivian Sou (L) 6-0, 6-0
Maya Nikolic (MD) defeated Leanne Vo (L) 6-2, 6-4
Sabrina Reonal (MD) defeated Haylee Davis (L) 6-0, 6-2
Sarah Davis (MD) won via forfeit
Doubles:
Anneza Barrias/Nikki Gossler (L) defeated Catherine Ton/Hailey Neri (MD) 6-3, 6-0
Rachel Lee/Isabella Marossa (MD) defeated Sydney Navarro/Cassidy Johnson (L) 6-4, 4-6, (10-6)
McKenna Leith/Bella Tang (MD) defeated Molly Blacker/Kokomi Mott (L) 6-4, 6-4
Meadowdale next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday April 30; 3:30 p.m.
Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday April 29; 3:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Edmonds-Woodway/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace/Shorecrest/Shorewood
Nile Golf Course, Seattle
Team Scores:
Shorewood 135
Edmonds-Woodway 164
Mountlake Terrace 166
Shorecrest 190
Meadowdale 206
Individual Scores:
1- Ben Borgida (SW) 30
2- Issey Tanimura (SW) 32
T3- David Lin (SW) 36
T3- Dominick Farley (EW) 36
5- Tysey Tanimura (SW) 37
6- Jaxon Dubiel (MT) 38
7- Ethan Dumo (MT) 40
8- Bjorn Whitelaw (EW) 41
9- Finley Hill (SW) 42
T10- Evan Clugston (EW) 43
T10- Eric Gallagher (MT) 43
Next Week’s Tournament:
Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace/Shorecrest/Shorewood; Wednesday May 5; 1:15 p.m. at Jackson Golf Course, Seattle
Girls Golf
Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Shorewood
Jackson Golf Course, Seattle
Team Scores:
Edmonds-Woodway 263
Shorewood 289
Lynnwood 290
Individual Scores:
1- Susanna Lee (L) 54
2- Courtney Sadoski (EW) 59
3- Jennifer Suh (S) 61
4- Anna Ertsgaard (S) 62
5- Ali Serafini (EW) 63
6- Allison Richards (EW) 69
7- Peyton Mingo (L) 70
8- Anna Berge (EW) 72
Next Week’s Tournament:
Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Shorecrest; Tuesday May 4; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course, Seattle
— Compiled by Steve Willits
