High school sports roundup for April 28, 2023

Boys soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 2-1 (overtime)
Ben Hanson scored the game-winning goal three minutes into overtime as the Warriors remain unbeaten this season. Isaac Perreno also added a goal while Edgar Cabrera contributed an assist for Edmonds-Woodway.
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 13-0-1, 13-0-2; Monroe 7-4-3, 7-5-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Everett; Monday, May 1; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Lynnwood defeated Marysville-Pilchuck 1-0
Lynnwood goal:
Ebrima Sumbundu
Lynnwood goalkeepers shutout:
Hunter Licata and Carlos Cervantez
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 6-8, 6-9; Marysville-Pilchuck 7-6-1, 7-6-2
Lynnwood next game: at Stanwood; Monday, May 1; 7 p.m.
Marysville-Getchell defeated Meadowdale 2-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Marysville-Getchell 2-11-1, 2-11-2; Meadowdale 6-4-4, 6-5-4
Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, May 1; 6 p.m.
Softball
Lynnwood defeated Marysville-Pilchuck 11-3
Runs by inning Final
Marysville Pilchuck 0-0-0-2-1-0-0 3
Lynnwood 5-2-0-0-0-4-x 11
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Malina Holden: HR
Nyree Johnson: HR
Briar Knoth: 3B
Lynnwood pitching highlights:
Kali McCloud: 7 K
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 3-9, 4-12; Marysville-Pilchuck 1-10, 4-11
Lynnwood next game: vs Monroe; Tuesday, May 2; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-4
Edmonds-Woodway highlights:
Abby McCorvey: 3 for 3, 2 R, RBI
Renee Riggins: 2 for 4, 2B, 3B, 2 R
Taylor Pastega: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 RBI
Records (league and overall): Arlington 6-5, 9-7; Edmonds-Woodway 4-6, 8-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Monday, May 1; 4:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway
Girls tennis
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 5-2
Singles:
Bella Villarreal Elizondo (AM) defeated Hannah Douglas (L) 6-1, 6-0
Meiweya Amazona (AM) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-1, 6-1
Samantha Kwok (AM) defeated Odgo Altangerel (L) 7-5, 6-3
Jordan Quinones (L) defeated Shan Camarillo (AM) 6-2, 3-6, 7-5
Doubles:
Thea Seckinger/Tatum Russell (AM) defeated Semhal Beyere/Kalyani Blackwell (L) 6-3, 6-1
Vy Buy/Leah Kibuta (L) defeated Tanya Reyes/Ava Faulk (AM) 6-3, 3-6, 10-8
Lani Evans/Ireland Towne (AM) defeated Sobo Thoy/Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-3, 6-3
Records: Archbishop Murphy 6-5; Lynnwood 0-10
Lynnwood next match: vs Mariner; Monday, May 1; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
