High school sports roundup for April 29, 2023

Track and field
Shoreline Invitational
at Shoreline Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Mountlake teams all participated.
Top Boys Team Scores (over 75 schools)
1. Federal Way 68.33
2. Liberty (Issaquah) 47
3. Arlington 39
4. Seattle Prep 33
5. Skyline 30
Top Girls Team Scores (over 75 schools)
1. Kamiak 50
2. Curtis 49
3. Shorewood 44
4. Issaquah 43
5. Eastlake 38
Click below to see all individual results
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/481943/results/all
70 and Sunny Invitational
at Lakewood High School
Lynnwood was the only school from the Edmonds School District that participated
Top Boys Team Scores (25 schools)
1. Kamiak 91
2. North Kitsap 69
3. Lakewood 59
4. Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 57.5
5. Lynnwood 47
Top Girls Team Scores (23 schools)
1. Stanwood 110
2. Jackson 82
3. Sehome 79.5
4. King’s 69
5. Cedarcrest 46
6. Lynnwood 45
Click below to see all individual event results
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/483372/results/all
