High school sports roundup for April 3, 2023

Baseball
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 9-0
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Isaiah Kepoo-Sebate: Complete game two-hit shutout, 6 K
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Copper Kim: 2 for 4, BB, 3 RBI
Malikai Emery: 2 for 5, 2 R, 2 RBI
Jacob Armstrong-George: 2 for 3, 2 HBP, R, 2 RBI
Jayden Costa: 2 for 3, BB, HBP, 3B, R, RBI
Broderick Bluhm: 2 for 3, 2 BB, 2 R, 2 SB
Andrew Wells: 1 for 3, BB, R
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-1, 7-4; Mountlake Terrace 2-2, 5-4
Meadowdale next game: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, April 5; 4 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cedarcrest; Wednesday, April 5; 4 p.m.
Doubleheader, Game 1: Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 10-5
Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Thomas Shults: 3 H, RBI
Jens Simonsen: 2 H, 4 RBI
Grant Oliver: 2 H, 3B, 3 R, RBI
Diego Escandon: 2 RBI
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Drew Warner: 6 IP, winning pitcher
Doubleheader, Game 2: Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 11-0 (5 innings)
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Dylan Schlenger: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 10 K, 4-0 this season with 3 shutouts
Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Grant Oliver: 3B, 2 RBI
Thomas Shults: 3 H, 3B
Diego Escandon: 2 for 2, 2 RBI, 2 SB
Trevelyan Podawiltz: 2 for 2, BB, 2 RBI
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-1, 7-2; Cedarcrest 2-2, 3-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Jackson; Wednesday, April 5; 6:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 8-1
Shorewood pitching highlights:
Logan Armstrong: 6 IP, 1 R, 14 K
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-2, 6-4; Lynnwood 0-4, 1-9
Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Wednesday, April 5; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Softball
Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 10-7
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Sydney Weitkamp: 4 for 4, 2B, 2 HR (one was an inside the park HR)
Ashara Taylor: 3 for 4, 2B
Malina Holden: 2B
Lynnwood pitching highlights:
Sydney Weitkamp: Complete game, 7 K
Shorecrest hitting highlights:
Lyla Ann Taing: 3 for 4
Kyah Easton: 3 for 4, HR
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-2, 2-4; Shorecrest 0-2, 4-3
Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, April 5; 4 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 10-5
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 1-2, 4-4; Edmonds-Woodway 2-3, 4-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mariner; Wednesday, April 5; 4:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Cascade defeated Mountlake Terrace 11-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Cascade 4-0, 6-3; Mountlake Terrace 2-1, 4-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 5; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Snohomish vs Meadowdale; postponed
Meadowdale next game: vs Kamiak; Wednesday, April 5; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
