High school sports roundup for April 30, 2025

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 5-0

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Declan Crawford: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 5 K

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Andrew Bau: 2 for 3, 3 SB

Trevelyan Podawiltz: 1 for 1, 3 RBI, SF

Erik Alsdorf: 1 for 2, 2 R, SAC, SB

Luke Boland: 1 for 3, RBI, SB

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 9-2, 14-6; Shorewood 8-3, 13-6

Next game: Edmonds-Woodway vs Shorewood; Friday, May 2; 4 p.m. at Meridian Park

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 1-0 (8 innings)

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Jeremy Perreault: 8 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 9 K

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:

Jack Gripentrog: 1 for 1, 2 BB, 3B

Owen Meek: 1 for 2, R

Archbishop Murphy pitching highlights:

Cooper Thompson: 7.1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER

Archbishop Murphy offense highlights:

Cole McCourt: 3 for 4

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-5, 8-10; Archbishop Murphy 5-5, 12-7

Next game: Mountlake Terrace at Archbishop Murphy: Friday, May 2; 4 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 5-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-8, 7-12; Shorecrest 6-5, 12-7

Next game: Shorecrest at Meadowdale; Friday, May 2; 4 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Mariner 11-1

No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 4-16; Mariner 1-13

Lynnwood’s season is over

Girls Golf

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 210-211

at Nile Golf Course

Top individual scores:

1. Stacy Lee (L) 46

2. Isabella Ocampo (L) 48

3. Ella Zych-Breymaier (MT) 50

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 11-1 (5 innings)

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Helena Marsh: 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 K

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Noa Gillespie: 3 for 3, 2 R, RBI

Abby McCorvey: 2 for 4, 2 R, RBI, SB

Catie Ingalls: 2 for 3, HBP, 2B, R, RBI, SB

Madeline Jones: 2 for 3, 2 R

Neva Cheeney: 1 for 4, 2B, R, RBI

Ella Campbell: 1 for 4, R, RBI

Audrey Sommer: 1 for 3, RBI

Helena Marsh: BB, RBI, SB

Charlotte Hupf: BB, R, RBI

Ellie Alderson: R, SB

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 8-1, 12-5; Shorecrest 1-9, 4-11

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, May 2; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 17-0

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Payton Aldridge: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K

Meadowdale offense highlights:

Madison Mitchell: 1 for 2, 3 BB, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI

Samantha Martens: 1 for 2, HBP, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI

Zoe De Mello: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2 R, 2 RBI

Ella Bogren: 2 for 2, 2 R

Sophia Billy: 4 RBI

Payton Aldridge: 2 for 3, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI

Arianna Lyon: 1 for 1, BB, HBP, 2 R, 2 RBI

Jaeden Sajec: 2 BB, 2 R, RBI

Shay Faasse: 1 for 2

Olivia Feistel: 1 for 3, R, RBI

Hallie Weeks: 2 BB, R

Olivia Lahrson: BB

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 6-3, 7-9; Lynnwood 0-10, 1-15

Meadowdale next game: at Shorecrest; Friday, May 2; 6:30 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Monday, May 5; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 9-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 6-3, 11-6; Mountlake Terrace 5-5, 7-9

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Friday, May 2; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-0

Singles:

Katelynne Wyckoff (M) defeated Blanca Prieto-Blanco (AM) 6-2, 6-3

Grace Gilman (M) defeated Thea Seekinger (AM) 6-4, 6-3

Claire Yim (M) defeated Jackie Fairbanks (AM) 6-2, 6-0

Khalyah Un (M) defeated Marta Taroni (AM) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles:

Emie Shepherd/Jenna Vanderpoel (M) defeated Kamdyn Latta/Jules Roja (AM) 6-3, 6-3

Jacque Rochel/Jordan du Jardin (M) defeated Keira Shonder/Brynlee Wilson (AM) 7-5, 7-6

Umama Junejo/Saryna Moua (M) defeated Fernanda Lopez/Rachel Reynolds (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-1

Singles:

Emersyn Hartway (M) defeated Daniella Caparroso (EW) 6-0, 6-0

Emiko Spengler (M) defeated Tiffanie Ganzorig (EW) 6-0, 6-0

Aline Gaspar-Lucas (M) defeated Poppy Swenson (EW) 6-3, 5-7, 12-10

Izzy McFarlane (EW) defeated Eva Heit (M) 4-6, 6-3, 11-9

Doubles:

Tanisha Segran/Jaeda Boomars (M) defeated Madeline Cruz/Grace Fitting (EW) 6-0, 6-0

Keeley Reed/Rowyn Grant (M) defeated Jenna Hodson/Olivia Dune (EW) 6-3, 6-3

Hannah Baldwin/Eliana Horner (M) defeated Simryn Gill/Juliette Mischel (EW) 6-1, 6-4

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles:

Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Zoe Greenzweig (S) 6-0, 6-0

Ally Miner (S) defeated Amanda Wangmo (MT) 6-1, 7-6

Sophie Schmitz (S) defeated Ahna Elseberry (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Sabina Schoeld (S) defeated Delina Gidey (MT) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles:

Mia Halset/Walker Temme (S) defeated Fiorella Diaz/Jenna Oh (MT) 6-2, 6-4

Lauren Kajimura/Thayer Katahara-Stewart (S) defeated Camden Curtis/Jaya Dean (MT) 6-1, 6-0

Calla Rihnsmith/Katherine Mercer (S) defeated Josie Vander Ploeg/Sumaya Ali (MT) 6-4, 6-0

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Alex Mignogna (S) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-1, 6-0

Micah Crose (S) defeated Tayler Simbulan (L) 6-4, 6-3

Melinda Lee (S) defeated Melissa Seng (L) 6-1, 6-1

Jocelyn Hsaio (S) defeated Naomi Aquino (L) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles:

Rylie Gettmann/Bridget Cox (S) defeated Adeline Tran/Ava Basias (L) 6-1, 6-0

Addy Falkin/Liah Becker (S) defeated Kaitlyn Lopez/Leah Kibuta (L) 7-6 (7-4), 6-1

Ellie Keatley/Gaby Ramirez Cruz (S) defeated Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (EW) 6-3, 6-7 (10-12), 10-7