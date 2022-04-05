High school sports roundup for April 4, 2022

Posted: April 5, 2022 11

Girls Softball

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-0

Shorewood pitching highlights:
Rebecca Carson: Complete game shutout, 3 hits

Shorewood hitting highlights:
Rebecca Carson: 3 for 4
Riley Wheaton: 2 for 2

Edmonds-Woodway highlights:
Tayler Pastaga: 1for 3, 2B

Records (conference and overall): Shorewood 4-1, 7-2; Edmonds-Woodway 0-5, 1-8

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Arlington; Tuesday April 12, 4 p.m.

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 12-8
No details reported

Records: Cascade 4-1, 5-4; Lynnwood 2-2, 3-3

Lynnwood next game: vs Kamiak; Tuesday April 12, 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

