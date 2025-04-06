High school sports roundup for April 4, 2025

Softball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-3
Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:
Catie Ingalls: 1 for 3, 2 RBI, SB
Maddie Jones: 2 for 4, R, RBI
Helena Marsh: 1 for 2, 2 R
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Ella Campbell: 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 6 K
Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:
Hailey Taron: 1 for 3, 2 RBI
Olivia Brown: 3B
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-1, 6-3; Mountlake Terrace 3-2, 5-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Monday, April 14; 6:30 p.m. at Meridian Park Field
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 14; 4 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 17-7
Archbishop Murphy offense highlights:
Sarah Fletcher: 5 for 6, 3 HR, 5 R, 5 RBI
Markella Vick: 2 for 5, HR, R, 4 RBI
Saylah Lopez: 3 for 5, 2 R, 2 RBI
Meadowdale offense highlights:
Jaeden Sajec: 2 for 5, R
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Muprhy 4-0, 6-2; Meadowdale 2-1, 3-5
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Monday, April 14; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 13-1 (5 innings)
Shorewood offense highlights:
Charlotte Copacino: 2 for 3, 3 R
Alyssa Carter: 2 for 2, 2 R, 3 RBI
Lynnwood offense highlights:
Olivia Michaels: 1 for 2, R
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-1, 6-4; Lynnwood 0-4, 1-9
Lynnwood next game: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, April 16; 6:30 p.m.
Baseball
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-2
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Tristan Dodds: 6 IP, 6 K
Meadowdale offense highlights:
Tristan Dodds: 3 for 3, RBI
Andre Titus: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:
Nolan Valdivia: R, RBI
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-5, 2-7; Mountlake Terrace 3-3, 4-6
Meadowdale next game: at Glacier Peak; Wednesday, April 9; 4 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Kamiak; Tuesday, April 8; 4 p.m.
Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0
Tanner Requa pitched a no-hitter as the Stanwood Spartans improved to 8-0 on the season with a non-conference win over the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors.
Requa, the son of Edmonds-Woodway alum/state champ wrestler Marcus Requa, walked only two E-W hitters while striking out five. Skyler McLain and Luke Brennan scored the game’s only runs in the second inning.
Finn Crawford pitched a complete game for Edmonds-Woodway, allowing only two runs and three hits along with three strikeouts.
Records: Stanwood 8-0; Edmonds-Woodway 6-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Monroe; Wednesday, April 9; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 5-0
Archbishop Murphy pitching highlights:
Cooper Thompson: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 10 K
Cole McCourt: 1 IP, 3 K
Archbishop Murphy offense highlights:
Cole McCourt: 4 for 4
Lynnwood offense highlights:
Sergio Navarro: 2 for 3
Records: Archbishop Murphy 4-2, 8-3; Lynnwood 0-6, 0-9
Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Monday, April 7; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 2-1 (overtime)
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Alex Plumis 2
Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Oliver Zoloth
Danny Loveless
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-2, 5-3; Meadowdale 0-5, 1-7
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, April 11; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Meadowdale next game: vs Shoerwood; Friday, April 11; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 5-0
Mountlake Terrace goals:
Nickolas Portillo (3)
Lyric Dumancus (2)
Mountlake Terrace shutout goalkeeper:
Owen Haverland
Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-5-1; Marysville Getchell 3-3-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, April 11; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 1-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 3-1, 4-2-1; Lynnwood 1-4, 2-6
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, April 11; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls Tennis
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2
Singles:
Adrianna Safarova (L) defeated Fiorella Diaz (MT) 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 7-5
Tayler Simbulan (L) defeated Minh-Grace Ngo (MT) 6-1, 6-0
Kaitlyn Lopez (L) defeated Amanda Wangmo (MT) 5-7, 7-5, 6-0
Sumaya Ali (MT) defeated Fatima Sisawo (L) 6-2, 6-2
Doubles:
Ava Barias/Adeline Tran (L) defeated Jenna Oh/Camden Curtis (MT) 6-1, 6-1
Lela Anteneh/Delina Gidey (MT) defeated Melissa Seng/Naomi Aquino (L) 6-4, 5-7, 11-9
Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (L) defeated Anka Ariunsaihan/Julia Shteyngart (MT) 6-1, 6-2
Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, April 14; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Marysville Getchell; Monday, April 14; 3:30 p.m.
