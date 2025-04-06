High school sports roundup for April 4, 2025

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-3

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Catie Ingalls: 1 for 3, 2 RBI, SB

Maddie Jones: 2 for 4, R, RBI

Helena Marsh: 1 for 2, 2 R

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Ella Campbell: 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 6 K

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:

Hailey Taron: 1 for 3, 2 RBI

Olivia Brown: 3B

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-1, 6-3; Mountlake Terrace 3-2, 5-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Monday, April 14; 6:30 p.m. at Meridian Park Field

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 14; 4 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 17-7

Archbishop Murphy offense highlights:

Sarah Fletcher: 5 for 6, 3 HR, 5 R, 5 RBI

Markella Vick: 2 for 5, HR, R, 4 RBI

Saylah Lopez: 3 for 5, 2 R, 2 RBI

Meadowdale offense highlights:

Jaeden Sajec: 2 for 5, R

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Muprhy 4-0, 6-2; Meadowdale 2-1, 3-5

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Monday, April 14; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 13-1 (5 innings)

Shorewood offense highlights:

Charlotte Copacino: 2 for 3, 3 R

Alyssa Carter: 2 for 2, 2 R, 3 RBI

Lynnwood offense highlights:

Olivia Michaels: 1 for 2, R

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-1, 6-4; Lynnwood 0-4, 1-9

Lynnwood next game: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, April 16; 6:30 p.m.

Baseball

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-2

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Tristan Dodds: 6 IP, 6 K

Meadowdale offense highlights:

Tristan Dodds: 3 for 3, RBI

Andre Titus: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:

Nolan Valdivia: R, RBI

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-5, 2-7; Mountlake Terrace 3-3, 4-6

Meadowdale next game: at Glacier Peak; Wednesday, April 9; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Kamiak; Tuesday, April 8; 4 p.m.

Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0

Tanner Requa pitched a no-hitter as the Stanwood Spartans improved to 8-0 on the season with a non-conference win over the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors.

Requa, the son of Edmonds-Woodway alum/state champ wrestler Marcus Requa, walked only two E-W hitters while striking out five. Skyler McLain and Luke Brennan scored the game’s only runs in the second inning.

Finn Crawford pitched a complete game for Edmonds-Woodway, allowing only two runs and three hits along with three strikeouts.

Records: Stanwood 8-0; Edmonds-Woodway 6-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Monroe; Wednesday, April 9; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 5-0

Archbishop Murphy pitching highlights:

Cooper Thompson: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 10 K

Cole McCourt: 1 IP, 3 K

Archbishop Murphy offense highlights:

Cole McCourt: 4 for 4

Lynnwood offense highlights:

Sergio Navarro: 2 for 3

Records: Archbishop Murphy 4-2, 8-3; Lynnwood 0-6, 0-9

Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Monday, April 7; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 2-1 (overtime)

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Alex Plumis 2

Edmonds-Woodway assists:

Oliver Zoloth

Danny Loveless

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-2, 5-3; Meadowdale 0-5, 1-7

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, April 11; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Meadowdale next game: vs Shoerwood; Friday, April 11; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 5-0

Mountlake Terrace goals:

Nickolas Portillo (3)

Lyric Dumancus (2)

Mountlake Terrace shutout goalkeeper:

Owen Haverland

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-5-1; Marysville Getchell 3-3-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, April 11; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 1-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 3-1, 4-2-1; Lynnwood 1-4, 2-6

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, April 11; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Tennis

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2

Singles:

Adrianna Safarova (L) defeated Fiorella Diaz (MT) 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 7-5

Tayler Simbulan (L) defeated Minh-Grace Ngo (MT) 6-1, 6-0

Kaitlyn Lopez (L) defeated Amanda Wangmo (MT) 5-7, 7-5, 6-0

Sumaya Ali (MT) defeated Fatima Sisawo (L) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles:

Ava Barias/Adeline Tran (L) defeated Jenna Oh/Camden Curtis (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Lela Anteneh/Delina Gidey (MT) defeated Melissa Seng/Naomi Aquino (L) 6-4, 5-7, 11-9

Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (L) defeated Anka Ariunsaihan/Julia Shteyngart (MT) 6-1, 6-2

Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, April 14; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Marysville Getchell; Monday, April 14; 3:30 p.m.