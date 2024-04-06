High school sports roundup for April 5, 2024

Posted: April 6, 2024 1
Lynnwood High School sophomore Ryder Bowman pitches against Cascade High in a game held at Edmonds-Woodway High School on Friday. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Lynnwood senior catcher Jaxson Kaulfus squares to bunt.
Royals senior Jacob McClellan makes contact.
Senior Gavin Harrington leaps to make a catch at first base.
Junior Sergio Navarro steps to the plate.
Senior Jace Hampson puts the ball in play.
Royals sophomore DJ McGuire (22) is congratulated by Jace Hampson (6) after scoring Lynnwood’s second run.

Baseball

Lynnwood defeated Cascade 5-3 (8 innings)

Lynnwood pitching:
Ryder Bowman: 6 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 3 K
Gavin Harrington: 2 IP, K, winning pitcher

Lynnwood hitting:
Jace Hampson: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, RBI, SB
DJ McGuire: 1 for 3, BB, R
Jacob McClellan: 1 for 3, RBI
Ryden Bowman: 1 for 4, BB
Quinn DeSota: 2 BB, R
Kevin Martinez: BB, R
Gavin Harrington: BB, SB
Sergio Navaro: BB, SB
Kasey Onkhamdy: BB, SAC

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-4, 3-8; Cascade 1-5, 2-9
Lynnwood next game: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday, April 9; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 5-0

Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Dayton Nickolson: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K
Jack Gripentrog: IP, 0 R, 2 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Jeremy Perreault: 2 for 4, R, RBI, SB
Owen Meek: 1 for 3, 2 RBI
McCoy LaBlanc: 1 for 3, 2B, RBI

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-1, 9-2; Cedarcrest 1-5, 4-7
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Getchell; Monday, April 8; 4 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 4-2

Shorecrest hitting:
Gavin Leptich: 1 for 3, RBI
Quinn Burnham: 1 for 2, 2B

Meadowdale hitting:
Kealoha Kepoo-Sabate: 1 for 4, R, RBI

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 4-2, 9-3; Meadowdale 3-3, 6-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, April 9; 4 p.m. at Meridian Park

— Compiled by Steve Willits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME