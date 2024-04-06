High school sports roundup for April 5, 2024

Baseball

Lynnwood defeated Cascade 5-3 (8 innings)

Lynnwood pitching:

Ryder Bowman: 6 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 3 K

Gavin Harrington: 2 IP, K, winning pitcher

Lynnwood hitting:

Jace Hampson: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, RBI, SB

DJ McGuire: 1 for 3, BB, R

Jacob McClellan: 1 for 3, RBI

Ryden Bowman: 1 for 4, BB

Quinn DeSota: 2 BB, R

Kevin Martinez: BB, R

Gavin Harrington: BB, SB

Sergio Navaro: BB, SB

Kasey Onkhamdy: BB, SAC

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-4, 3-8; Cascade 1-5, 2-9

Lynnwood next game: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday, April 9; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 5-0

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Dayton Nickolson: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K

Jack Gripentrog: IP, 0 R, 2 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Jeremy Perreault: 2 for 4, R, RBI, SB

Owen Meek: 1 for 3, 2 RBI

McCoy LaBlanc: 1 for 3, 2B, RBI

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-1, 9-2; Cedarcrest 1-5, 4-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Getchell; Monday, April 8; 4 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 4-2

Shorecrest hitting:

Gavin Leptich: 1 for 3, RBI

Quinn Burnham: 1 for 2, 2B

Meadowdale hitting:

Kealoha Kepoo-Sabate: 1 for 4, R, RBI

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 4-2, 9-3; Meadowdale 3-3, 6-6

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, April 9; 4 p.m. at Meridian Park

— Compiled by Steve Willits