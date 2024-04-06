High school sports roundup for April 5, 2024

Baseball
Lynnwood defeated Cascade 5-3 (8 innings)
Lynnwood pitching:
Ryder Bowman: 6 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 3 K
Gavin Harrington: 2 IP, K, winning pitcher
Lynnwood hitting:
Jace Hampson: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, RBI, SB
DJ McGuire: 1 for 3, BB, R
Jacob McClellan: 1 for 3, RBI
Ryden Bowman: 1 for 4, BB
Quinn DeSota: 2 BB, R
Kevin Martinez: BB, R
Gavin Harrington: BB, SB
Sergio Navaro: BB, SB
Kasey Onkhamdy: BB, SAC
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-4, 3-8; Cascade 1-5, 2-9
Lynnwood next game: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday, April 9; 4 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 5-0
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Dayton Nickolson: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K
Jack Gripentrog: IP, 0 R, 2 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Jeremy Perreault: 2 for 4, R, RBI, SB
Owen Meek: 1 for 3, 2 RBI
McCoy LaBlanc: 1 for 3, 2B, RBI
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-1, 9-2; Cedarcrest 1-5, 4-7
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Getchell; Monday, April 8; 4 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 4-2
Shorecrest hitting:
Gavin Leptich: 1 for 3, RBI
Quinn Burnham: 1 for 2, 2B
Meadowdale hitting:
Kealoha Kepoo-Sabate: 1 for 4, R, RBI
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 4-2, 9-3; Meadowdale 3-3, 6-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, April 9; 4 p.m. at Meridian Park
— Compiled by Steve Willits
