High school sports roundup for April 6, 2022

Boys Baseball
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 8-1
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
John O’Connell: 2 for 2, HBP, SF, 2B, R, 5 RBI
Brandon Brunette: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 3B, RBI
Nolan Webster: 2 for 3, BB, R, RBI, 2 SB
Broderick Bluhm: 0 for 2, 3 BB, 2 R, SB
Tyler Brummit: 1 for 4, BB, 3B, 2 R
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Zaid Flynn: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 8 K
Nolan Webster: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB
Mekhi Kennebrew: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB
Records (conference and overall): Meadowdale 4-1, 4-5; Shorecrest 2-3, 3-8
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday April 8; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-2
No details reported
Records: Kamiak 8-1; Edmonds-Woodway 6-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Kentwood; Friday April 8; 6 p.m. at T-Mobile Park
Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 7-2
No details reported
Records: Lynnwood 4-1, 4-5; Cedarcrest 0-5, 3-6
Lynnwood next game: vs Cedarcrest; Friday April 8; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-4 (8 innings)
Shorewood hitting highlights:
Evan Hjort: GW walk-off bunt single, 2 RBI
Joey Facilla: 2 for 3, 2B, 3B, RBI
Shorewood pitching highlights:
David Pann: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 9 K
Jacob Lindberg: 2 IP, 0 R, winning pitcher
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Dominic Kim: 2 for 3, 2B, R
Rominic Quiban: 1 for 2, 2 RBI
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Cody Snow: 7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 8 K
Records (conference and overall): Shorewood 3-2, 4-7; Mountlake Terrace 1-4, 2-7
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Friday April 8; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
