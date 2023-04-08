High school sports roundup for April 6-7, 2023

April 6
Boys soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Anand Raghu
Antony Cesar
Richard Duncan
Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Christopher Hur
Edgar Cabrera
Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper:
Gabriel Wilhelm
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 8-0-0, 8-0-1; Mountlake Terrace 3-4-1, 3-5-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Snohomish; Tuesday, April 11; 7:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday, April 11; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 1-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-3-3; 2-4-3; Lynnwood 3-5, 3-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Tuesday, April 11; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, April 11; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
April 7
Baseball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 8-2
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Tyler Song: 7 IP (complete game), 3 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Talan Zenk: 2 for 3, R, 2 RBI, SB
Griffin Potter: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 RBI
Rominic Quiban: 2 for 5, 2B, R, 2 SB
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-2, 7-4; Cedarcrest 2-4, 3-7
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs O’Dea; Saturday, April 8; 12:30 p.m. at Bannerwood Sports Park in Bellevue
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 4-3
Shorecrest hitting highlights:
Bennett Foster: 2 for 2, 2 BB, RBI
Dillon Carrell: 2B, R,
Jake Lockwood: 2 RBI
Shorecrest pitching highlights:
Jake Lockwood: 5.2 IP
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Broderick Bluhm: 2 for 4, 2 2B, RBI
Isaiah Kepoo-Sebate: 2 for 3, 2 RBI
Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2 R
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Nic Zardis: 4 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
Andrew Wells: 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, K
Broderick Bluhm: 2 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 2 K
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 3-3, 7-5; Meadowdale 3-3, 7-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, April 11; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-4
Kamiak hitting highlights:
Andrew Fetty: HR, 3 RBI
John Hui: 2B, 3B, RBI
Kevin Gee: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R
Kamiak pitching highlights:
Andrew Hernandez: 3 IP, 3 K, winning pitcher
Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Andreas Simonsen: RBI
Lukas Wanke: RBI
William Alseth: RBI
Pablo Ferreria-Hernandez: RBI
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
William Alseth: 2 IP, 0 R, 2 K
Records: Kamiak 4-6; Edmonds-Woodway 7-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Kentridge; Saturday, April 8; 2 p.m. at T-Mobile Park
Lynnwood vs Cascade, postponed
Lynnwood next game: vs Cedarcrest; Tuesday, April 11; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
