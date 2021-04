High school sports roundup for April 7, 2021

Baseball

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 7-3

WP- Zaid Flynn

Highlights

Meadowdale pitching:

Zaid Flynn 3 IP, 5 K, 0 BB, 0 ER

Tyler Brummitt 2 IP, 0 ER

Dalton Long 1 IP, 0 ER

Meadowdale hitting:

Parker Cumberland 2B, 2 R

Nick Banez SF

Lynnwood

No results reported yet

Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1

Next game: Meadowdale at Lynnwood; Friday April 9; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-3

WP- Gibby Marshall-Inmann

Highlights

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Remy Heckman 2-4, 2 RBI, R

Brenden Haverlock 1-3, RBI

Nathanuel Marinez 1-3, 2B, RBI, R

Lane Corsi 0-2, 2 BB, RBI, R

Drew Warner 0-1, 2 BB, 2 R, SB

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Gibby Marshall-Inmann 4 IP, 2 H, 6 K, 2 BB, O Runs

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Cody Snow 1-3, 1B

Jack Glover 2-3, 2 1B, R

Robbie Barringer 1-2, 2B, R

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Cody Snow 4 IP, 3 ER, 4K

Jack Glover 3 IP, 3 ER, 4 K

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1

Next game: Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday April 9; 4 p.m.

Softball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 22-6

Highlights

Lynnwood:

Weitkamp 3-3, RBI, 3 Runs

Holden 1-2, BB, RBI, 2 Runs, HR

Johnson 1-2, 2 RBIs

Mountlake Terrace:

Delia Glover 3-4, 2 Doubles, 2 RBIs, 4 Runs

Erin Fennell 2-4, 3 Runs

Cameron Dunn 3-4, 2B, 4 RBIs, 3 Runs

Ellie Gilbert 4-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 4 Runs,

2B- Weitkamp (L), Reiflin (L), Glover 2 (MT), Gilbert (MT), Dunn (MT), Smith (MT)

HR- Holden (L)

Batteries

LW- Weitkamp and Holden

MT- Kyleigh Smith, Ellie Gilbert (4) and Madi Beam

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday April 12; 4 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday April 8; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 8-7

Highlights

Edmonds-Woodway:

Elizabeth Roberts 2-4, 2 RBI

Cameron Siecke 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI

Records: Shorecrest 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday April 12; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Golf

Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Shorecrest and Shorewood

Nile Shrine Golf Course, Mountlake Terrace

Team Scores

1- Shorewood +21

2- Edmonds-Woodway +39

3- Mountlake Terrace +40

4- Shorecrest +57

5- Meadowdale +73

Individual Scores

1- Issey Tanimura, SW E 33

2- Ben Borgida, SW +4 37

3- Tysey Tanimura, SW +5 38

T4- Evan Clugston, EW +6 39

T4- Dominick Fraley, EW +6 39

6- Ethan Dumo, MT +7 40

7- Jaxon Dubiel, MT +8 41

8- Eric Gallagher, MT +10 43

T9- Ethan Yao, SC +11 44

T9-Bjorn Whitelaw, EW +11 44

Next match for all five schools: Tuesday April 13; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Boys Soccer

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 4-1

Meadowdale goal scorers:

– No scores reported yet

Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Cascade 0-1

Meadowdale next game: at Mariner; Friday April 9; 7:00 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 3-0

Goalkeeper Shutout: Sulli Hupp

Archbishop Murphy goal scorers:

– Sean Balen

– Gabe Herrera

– Keegan McCampbell

Records: Archbishop Murphy 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Lake Stevens; Friday April 9; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits