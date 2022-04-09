High school sports roundup for April 8, 2022

Boys Baseball
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 11-5
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Zaid Flynn: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB
Broderick Bluhm: 2 for 4, R, RBI, 2 SB
Tyler Brummit: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, RBI
John O’Connell: 2 BB, R, RBI
Brandon Brunette: 2 BB, RBI
Nicholas Banez: BB, R, RBI, SB
Nicholas Zardis: HBP, 2 R
Nolan Webster: BB, HBP, 2 R, SB
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Broderick Bluhm: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
Cooper Kim: .1, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB
Brendan Patterson: 2 IP, 4 H, 2R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
Records (conference and overall): Meadowdale 5-1, 6-5; Shorecrest 2-4, 3-9
Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday April 13; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Rominic Quiban: 2 for 4, RBI
Riley Norton: 2 for 3
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Adison Mattix: 4 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 10 K
Records (conference and overall): Shorewood 4-2, 5-7; Mountlake Terrace 1-5, 2-8
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday April 13; 4 p.m.
Kentwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-3
No details reported
Records: Kentwood 9-2; Edmonds-Woodway 6-5
Lynnwood vs Cedarcrest- postponed due to weather
Lynnwood next game: at Liberty (Renton); Saturday April 9; 1 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1
Archbishop Murphy goals:
Sean Balen, penalty kick
Zach Mohr, assist from Gabe Herrera
Edmonds-Woodway goal:
Edgar Cabrera, assist from Ben Hanson
Records (conference and overall): Archbishop Murphy 3-4-1, 3-4-1; Edmonds-Woodway 5-2-1, 5-2-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Tuesday April 12; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-0
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Shorecrest 8-0, 9-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-6, 2-7
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Monroe; Tuesday April 12; 7:30 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 3-0
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Shorewood 6-2, 7-2; Lynnwood 2-5-1, 2-6-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Snohomish; Tuesday April 12; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Cedarcrest defeated Meadowdale 2-1
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Cedarcrest 3-4-1, 3-5-1; Meadowdale 3-3-2, 3-4-2
Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday April 12; 7:30 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.