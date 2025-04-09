High school sports roundup for April 8, 2025

Baseball

Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2

Kamiak pitching highlights:

Andrew Fetty: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER

Kamiak offense highlights:

Malachi Noet: 2 for 3, R, 2 RBI

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Jack Gripentrog: 4 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Max Everitt: 2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:

Nolan Valdivia: 2 for 3, R

Cian Harney: 1 for 2, HBP, R, SB

Jeremy Perreault: 1 for 3

Records: Kamiak 9-2; Mountlake Terrace 4-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, April 11; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood 5-3 (8 innings)

Marysville Getchell pitching highlights:

Cooper Agen: 5 IP, 3 R, 7 K

John Dragland: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Marysville Getchell offense highlights:

Cooper Agen: 3 for 4, 2 R, RBI

Lynnwood offense highlights:

Sergio Navarro: 1 for 4, 3B, 2 RBI

Records: Marysville Getchell 2-9; Lynnwood 0-10

Next game: Lynnwood vs Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, April 9; 4 p.m. at Marysville Pilchuck High School