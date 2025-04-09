High school sports roundup for April 8, 2025

Baseball
Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2
Kamiak pitching highlights:
Andrew Fetty: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER
Kamiak offense highlights:
Malachi Noet: 2 for 3, R, 2 RBI
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Jack Gripentrog: 4 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
Max Everitt: 2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:
Nolan Valdivia: 2 for 3, R
Cian Harney: 1 for 2, HBP, R, SB
Jeremy Perreault: 1 for 3
Records: Kamiak 9-2; Mountlake Terrace 4-7
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, April 11; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood 5-3 (8 innings)
Marysville Getchell pitching highlights:
Cooper Agen: 5 IP, 3 R, 7 K
John Dragland: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K
Marysville Getchell offense highlights:
Cooper Agen: 3 for 4, 2 R, RBI
Lynnwood offense highlights:
Sergio Navarro: 1 for 4, 3B, 2 RBI
Records: Marysville Getchell 2-9; Lynnwood 0-10
Next game: Lynnwood vs Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, April 9; 4 p.m. at Marysville Pilchuck High School
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.