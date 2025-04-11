High school sports roundup for April 9, 2025

Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 10-1
Click here to read story
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-4; Monroe 2-8
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorecrest; Friday, April 11; 4 p.m.
Glacier Peak defeated Meadowdale 1-0 (8 innings)
Glacier Peak offense highlights:
Emmett Brown: 2 for 3, BB, 2B
Atticus Quist: 1 for 4, R, SB
Glacier Peak pitching highlights:
Khristian Prom: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K
C Mueller: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Caleb Braithwaite: 6.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K
Talan Plane: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
Records: Glacier Peak 3-8; Meadowdale 2-8
Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Friday, April 11; 4 p.m.
Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood 12-10
Runs by inning: R- H-E
Lynnwood 0-5-0-1-1-0-3 10- 9- 1
Marysville Getchell 8-1-0-0-1-2-X 12-13-2
Junior Ryder Bowman drove in five runs however it wasn’t enough to overcome a Marysville Getchell eight-run first inning as the Lynnwood Royals lost 12-10.
Marysville Getchell offense highlights:
Finley Howard: 2 for 3, BB, 3 R, RBI, 2 SB
John Dragland: 2 for 4, 3 RBI
Cooper Agen: 2 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Lynnwood offense highlights:
Ryder Bowman: 3 for 5, 2B, 5 RBI
Lukas Holmer: 0 for 2, 2 BB, HBP, 2 R, 2 RBI
Mathias Castillo Borrero: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R
Douglas McGuire: 1 for 3, HBP, R
Gavin Overstreet: 1 for 3, HBP, R
Owen Gill: 1 for 1, R
Sergio Navarro: 1 for 5, SB
Myles Triplett: 1 for 4, HBP, R, RBI
Kevin Basulto Martinez: R
Isaac Popich: HBP, R
Angelo Avila: HBP
Records: Marysville Getchell 3-9; Lynnwood 0-11
Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, April 11; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
