High school sports roundup for Dec. 10, 2021

Boys Basketball

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 77-43

Stanwood scorers: Kaeden McGlothin 17, John Floyd 12, Kolten Bartram-Scott 10, Mack Hepper 9, Owen Thayer 7, Colby Campbell 5, Brandt Gilbertson 5, Cameron Bailey 4, Max Mayo 3, Blake Reid 3, Elijah Smith 2

Lynnwood scorers: Yafett Sebhatu 15, Myles Golston 9, Keegan Williams 9, Tommy McMahon 5, Jacob Moriones 3, Bayley Evans 2

Records: Stanwood 2-2; Lynnwood 0-3

Lynnwood next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday Dec. 14; 7:15 p.m.

Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 70-55

Arlington scorers: Ethan Martin 31, David Zachman 15, Grayson Faulk 12, Quintin Yon-Wagner 4, Trent Nobach 3, Leyton Martin 3, Luke Brown 2

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Zaveon Jones 19, Jeffrey Anyimah 15, Chris Meegan 8, Tigan Mkrtychyan 4, Vito Mkrtychyan 4, Don Brown 3, Addison Mattix 2

Records: Arlington 3-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Mount Rainier; Saturday Dec. 11; 5 p.m. at Auburn High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Snohomish 60-49

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Adonai Daniel 12, Jacob Gabler 12, Gibby Marshall-Inman 10, Steven Warren 8, Ben Hanson 6, Owen Perenchio 5, Drew Warner 5, William Bates 2

Snohomish scorers: Drew Davis 22, Andrew Seminara 14, Armani Biggs 8, Kale Hammer 4, Eli O’Hair 1

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-2; Snohomish 1-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs vs Marysville Getchell; Tuesday Dec. 14; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Monroe defeated Meadowdale 66-48

Monroe scorers: Stevie Kuhnle Jr. 20, Ethan Hogan 11, Tyler Hogan 8, Reid Schaeffler 7, Hayden Creswell 6, Caden Kaasa 6, Brock Brown 4, Kody Edelbrock 4

Meadowdale leading scorers: Aiden Bloomquist 17, Henock Tsegay 9, Alex Lee 6, Jaymon Wright 6, Naod Alemu 3, Evik Amy 3, Noah Fulford 2, Eben Sarka 2

Records: Monroe 1-2; Meadowdale 0-4

Meadowdale next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday Dec. 14; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits