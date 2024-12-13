High school sports roundup for Dec. 11, 2024

Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Arlington 61-47
Meadowdale individual scorers:
Audrey Lucas 17, Mia Brockmeyer 11, Kaiya Dotter 11, Kaya Powell 6, Lexi Zardis 6, Payton Fleishman 4, Sam Medina 4, Lisa Sonko 2
Arlington individual scorers:
Addi Green 14, Jersey Walker 13, Sami Jones 7, Basia Pszonka 7, Kailee Anderson 3, Tatum Carbajal 3
Records: Meadowdale 1-1; Arlington 0-3
Meadowdale next game: at Everett; Monday, Dec. 16; 7:15 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Everett 59-49
Scoring by quarter
Lynnwood 16-05-22-16
Everett 11-10-15-13
Nina Wilson of Lynnwood set the school’s freshman record with 32 points in the Royals’ win.
Lynnwood individual scorers:
Nina Wilson 32, Shifa Hanchinamani 11, Ena Dodik 9, Lexi Tamayo 9, La’Shia McClellan 1
Arlington individual scorers:
Akira Shaw 17, Akilah Shaw 8, Beatrice Lane 8, Lauren Desimone 7, Tatum Smith 7, Tegan Trefry 2
Records: Lynnwood 1-2; Everett 1-4
Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Dec. 13; 6:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 52-14
The Hawks jumped out to a 45-9 halftime lead on the way to their third straight victory to start the season.
Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:
Jordyn Stokes 14, Jaliyah Dyson 11, Makenna Davidson 10, Iman Kaifa 8, Jordan Wagner 7, Samiah Coffee 2
Cascade individual scorers:
Sally Sylla 5, Kiley Osbjornsen 4, Austyn Davis 2, Isa Palmer 2, Kaysha Agag 1
Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-0; Cascade 1-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Dec. 13; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys Wrestling
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Woodinville 58-21
106- Isaiah Meyer (EW) defeated Gregory Campbell 19-4
113- Alex Krumov (EW) won by forfeit
120- Jude Haines (EW) won by forfeit
126- Aziert Bakytov (EW) won by forfeit
132- Hollender Lynch (EW) defeated Cooper Kenefsky (W) 19-3
138- Thomas Cooper (W) pinned Wachira (EW) 0:38
144- Isidro Padilla-Aguilar (W) pinned Owen Smith (EW) 1:29
150- Sam Schimpf (EW) pinned Jonah Leavengood (W) 4:00
157- Darsh Shenoy (W) defeated Dylan Rice (EW) 6-1
165- Santiago Hernandez (W) pinned Mason Collins (EW) 3:54
175- Ever Yamada (EW) pinned Landon Harlow (W) 2:48
190- Andrew Davis (EW) pinned Joseph Lampe (W) 1:45
215- Alex White (EW) pinned Ronak Gupta (W) 2:15
285- Edson Belizaire (EW) defeated Jordan Ramos (W)
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Ferndale, Kentlake and Roosevelt; Thursday, Dec. 19; 3 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls Wrestling
Archbishop Murphy/Edmonds-Woodway/Kamiak/Mariner/Meadowdale/Shorewood
at Edmonds-Woodway High School
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Glacier Peak, Monroe and Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Dec. 19; 6 p.m. at Monroe High School
Meadowdale next match: Archbishop Murphy, Everett and Lynnwood; Thursday, Dec. 19; 6 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
