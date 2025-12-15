High school sports roundup for Dec. 13, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Boys Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Kamiak 60-54

Scoring by quarter: Total

Meadowdale 15- 8- 19-18 60

Kamiak 22- 3- 12-17 54

Meadowdale individual scoring:

Khalil Botley 23, Marley Miller 20, Orion Ezeonwuka 13, Richard Jones Jr. 2, Noah Million 2

Meadowdale stat leaders:

Assists: Marley Miller 4

Rebounds: Khalil Botley 7

Blocks: Orion Ezeonwuka 1

Steals: Khalil Botley 3

Kamiak individual scoring:

Max Christiansen 16, Aaron Pierre 14, Deyan Septimo Ruiz 9, Vince Haney 6, Zane Rucker 5, Don Dankyi 2, Jaxen Edwards 2

Records: Meadowdale 4-1; Kamiak 2-5

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, Dec. 17; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood defeated University Prep 57-31

No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 1-4; University Prep 5-2

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Dec. 17; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Lynden defeated Mountlake Terrace 79-52

No details reported

Records: Lynden 3-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Arlington; Tuesday, Dec. 16; 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Bishop Blanchet 52-49

Click here to read story.

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-0; Bishop Blanchet 2-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Dec. 16; 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 45-33

No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 1-5; Marysville Getchell 2-3

Lynnnwood next game: at Shorecrest; Tuesday, Dec. 16; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Rose City Championships

(79 schools, including Edmonds-Woodway)

In Hillsboro, OR

Top team scores:

1. Crook County 221.5

2. Kelso 201

3. Rogers 185.5

4. Dallas 172

5. Sumner 169.5

6. Thurston 158.5

7. Peninsula 153.5

8. Sunnyside 147

9. Union 138

10. Tahoma 108.5

T32. Edmonds-Woodway 23.5

No Edmonds-Woodway wrestlers finished in the top six in their weight classification.

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Jackson; Wednesday, Dec. 17; 7 p.m.

Rick Sanders Invitational

(27 schools, including Edmonds-Woodway)

Top team scores:

1. Canby 251

2. Grant 195.5

3. Hood River Valley 160.5

4. Tigard 147

5. Edmonds-Woodway 132.5

6. McNary 118.5

7. Liberty 96

8. Ida B. Wells 86.5

9. Benson 62

10. Hudson’s Bay 56.5

Edmonds-Woodway wrestlers who finished in the top six in their weight classifications:

1st place- Edson Belizaire, 285 lbs.

1st place- Augie Hurtado, 175 lbs.

3rd place- Silas Meyer, 175 lbs.

A-Town Throwdown

at Arlington High School

Team scores:

1. Arlington 427.5

2. Oak Harbor 256.5

3. Meadowdale 206.5

4. Everett 145

5. Kamiak 127.5

6. Ingraham 116

7. Bellingham 110.5

8. Cascade 84

9. Jackson 79.5

10. O’Dea 40

Meadowdale wrestlers who finished in the top six in their weight classification:

1st place

Jamier Perry, 215 lbs.

Logan Palmer, 150 lbs.

2nd place

Jaxson Hulbert, 285 lbs.

Christopher Ramirez, 144 lbs.

3rd place

Samir Muhic, 175 lbs.

Leo Tassini, 150 lbs.

Melyk Valencia, 120 lbs.

4th place

Brandon Shaw, 190 lbs.

Mathew Sleipness, 165 lbs.

6th place

Vasil Savchuk, 285 lbs.

Justice Kesick, 106 lbs.

Meadowdale next match: vs Cascade Monday, Dec. 15; 5:45 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Girls Wrestling

Rick Sanders Invitational

(23 schools, including Edmonds-Woodway)

Top team scores:

1. McNary 258.5

2. Southridge 178

3. Hermiston 139.5

4. Hood River Valley 121.5

5. Canby 109

6. Lincoln 98

7. Liberty 90.5

8. Gresham 82

9. Franklin 80

10. Ida B. Wells 73.5

14. Edmonds-Woodway 50

Edmonds-Woodway wrestler(s) to place in the top six of their weight bracket:

4th place- Samantha Stritzke, 145 lbs.

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Dec. 16; 6 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Everett Girls Wrestling Tournament

(33 schools, including Lynnwood High School)

Top team scores:

1. Glacier Peak 145

2. Oak Harbor 120

3. Arlington 119.5

4. Everett 113

5. Lakes 104.5

6. Mariner 99.5

7. North Mason 87

8. Hazen 86

9. Lake Stevens 83

10. Kent Meridan 82.5

22. Lynnwood 34

Lynnwood wrestler(s) to place in the top six of their weight bracket:

6th place- Venus Hernandez, 140 lbs.

Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Dec. 16; 6 p.m. at Lynnwood High School