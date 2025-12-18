High school sports roundup for Dec. 15-16, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
Girls Basketball
Monday, Dec.15
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 41-22
Scoring by quarter Totals
Marysville Getchell 2-11- 3- 6 22
Mountlake Terrace 9-12-10-10 41
Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:
Jordyn Stokes 15, Jordan Wagner 15, Iman Kaifa 4, May-Lyhn Jacobson 3, Makenna Davidson 2, Mia Sledge 2
Marysville Getchell individual scorers:
Olivia Marc 11, Elle Glover 6, Lily Arias 4, Karlie Brower 1
Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-2; Marysville Getchell 3-4
Tuesday, Dec. 16
Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 66-31
Scoring by quarter:
Shorewood 8- 9 -4 -10
Meadowdale 15-18-15-18
Meadowdale individual scorers:
Lexi Zardis 22, Mia Brockmeyer 15, Kaya Powell 13, Lisa Sonko 8, Hannah Keeney 6, Quinn Gannon 2
Shorewood individual scorers:
Melanie Degenhardt 11, Rose Gallagher 10, Karmin Kasberg 7, Adi Davidson 3,
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-0, 3-2; Shorewood 0-2, 0-6
Meadowdale next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Dec. 19; 6:30 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 72-40
Archbishop Murphy top individual scorers:
Ashley Fletcher 25, Brooke Blachly 22, Celine Wright 16
Edmonds-Woodway top indvidual scoers:
Zaniyah Jones 12, Finley Wichers 10
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 3-0, 4-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 6-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Friday, Dec. 19; 7:15 p.m.
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) defeated Mountlake Terrace 65-59
No details reported
Records: Cedar Park Christian 5-0; Mountlake Terrace 4-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Dec. 19; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 64-32
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 2-1, 4-4; Lynnwood 0-3, 1-6
Lynnwood next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Friday, Dec. 19; 5:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys Basketball
Tuesday, Dec. 16
Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 54-42
Arlington top indivudual scorers:
Carson Rowell 13, Mac Crews 11, Hudson Miller 11
Mountlake Terrace top individual scorer:
Anthony Fuentes 20
Records: Arlington: 5-0; Mountlake Terrace 1-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Dec. 19; 8 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls Wrestling
Tuesday, Dec. 16
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 39-36
100- Leanne Fabro (L) won by forfeit; 105- Ny Ny Pendleton (EW) won by forfeit; 110- Kendal House (L) pinned Lena Kuebler (EW) 1:11; 115- Zoe Degenstein (L) pinned Yaretzi Garduno (EW) 1:29; 120- Double forfeit; 125- Finlay Johnson-Ross (EW) won by forfeit; 130- Rae Adams (EW) won by injury default; 135- Brianna Williams (L) pinned Jennifer Reinoso (EW) 3:51; 140- Venus Hernandez (L) won by forfeit; 145- Elizabeth Noble (L) won by forfeit; 155- Mia Cruz (EW) decision over Tala Samara (L) 9-3; 170- Caitlyn Gallagher (EW) pinned Abriana Russell (L) 0:42; 190- Morgan Smith (EW) won by forfeit; 235- Mollie Michaels (EW) won by forfeit
Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale by forfeit
No other team scores or individual results were reported
Edmonds-Woodway and Lynnwood next dual meet: vs Archbishop Murphy and Stanwood; Thursday, Jan. 8; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next match: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 7; 6 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway and Lynnwood next match: Archbishop Murphy, Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Stanwood; Thursday, Jan. 8; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next match: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 7; 6 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Monday, Dec. 15
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 49-27
No details reported
Meadowdale vs Mountlake Terrace
No results reported
Mountlake Terrace vs Mariner
No results reported
Meadowdale next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Jan. 13; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Snohomish; Thursday, Dec. 18; 7:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 117-45
Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 103-67
Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 127-40
Top individual event finishers:
200 yard freestyle:
1. Lewis Tai (K) 2:06.48
2. Connor Hood (K) 2:15.17
3. Kanai Zablan (EW) 2:18.16
4. Max Sarakhanov (K) 2:21.37
5. Abraham Ho (EW) 2:22.19
200 yard medley:
1. Dario Baez (K) 2:16.56
2. Brandon Z. Wong (K) 2:18.69
3. Asher Juillerat (M) 2:31.46
4. Dylan Clark (EW) 2:33.50
5. Finn Angel (EW) 2:34.46
50 yard freestyle:
1. Lucas Z. Chai (K)
2. Kaiden Nguyen (K) 23.98
3. Matvei Suleimanov (M) 24.26
4. Jack T. Fast (K) 24.97
5. Connor Smith (EW) 25.15
100 yard butterfly:
1. Luca Hooks (EW) 1:01.45
2. Ben Chen (K) 1:03.90
3. Brandon Z. Wong (K) 1:07.40
4. Abraham Ho (EW) 1:07.77
5. Asher Juillerat (M) 1:10.81
100 yard freestyle:
1. Matvei Suleimanov (M) 53.76
2. Lewis Tai (K) 54.75
3. Lennow Norenberg (EW) 57.28
4. Logan Foss (K) 1:00.45
5. Marcel Rickman (EW) 1:01.41
500 yard freestyle:
1. Connor Smith (EW) 5:50.16
2. Nolan Common (M) 6:15.49
3. Dylan Clark (EW) 6:26.05
4. Justin Lu (K) 6:28.03
5. Koushik Jayakumar (K) 6:45.48
100 yard backstroke:
1. Jack T. Fast (K) 1:05.48
1. Kaiden Nguyen (K) 1:05.48
3. Connor Hood (K) 1:08.20
4. Kanai Zablan (EW) 1:15.58
5. Asher Juillerat (M) 1:15.97
100 yard breaststroke:
1. Finn Angel (EW) 1:15.13
2. Samuel Weisbrod (EW) 1:20.46
3. Bill Spear (EW) 1:21.20
4. Tianhe Luo (EW) 1:21.27
5. Bruce Cheng (K) 1:22.12
Top relay event finishers:
200 yard medley:
1. Edmonds-Woodway (Liam Schell, Lennox Norenberg, Luca Hooks, Connor Smith) 1:47.07
2. Kamiak (Brandon Z Wong, Lucas Z. Chai, Ben Chen, Ryhs Fast) 1:50.43
3. Kamiak (Kaiden Nguyen, Jack T. Fast, Dario Baez, Logan Foss) 1:51.52
200 yard freestyle:
1. Kamiak (Dario Baez, Ben Chen, Kaiden Nguyen, Lewis Tai) 1:37.87
2. Kamiak (Lucas Z. Chai, Logan Foss, Ryhs Fast, Curtis Cheng) 1:41.19
3. Edmonds-Woodway (Lennox Norenberg, Marcel Rickman, Kanai Zablan, Connor Smith) 1:42.03
400 yard freestyle:
1. Kamiak (Lucas Z. Chai, Logan Foss, Max Sarakhanov, Lewis Tai) 3:43.80
2. Kamiak (Dario Baez, Andrew Ge, Brandon Z. Wong, Curtis Cheng) 3:47.15
3. Edmonds-Woodway (Finn Angel, Abraham Ho, Dylan Clark, Vaughn Yancey) 4:09.23
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Stanwood; Tuesday January 6; 3:00 p.m. at Stanwood-Camino YMCA
Meadowdale next meet: vs Mariner and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 6; 3:15 p.m. at Mariner High School
Mountlake Terrace at Kamiak
No results reported
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Marysville Getchell and Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Jan. 8; 3:30 p.m. at Marysville Pilchuck
Lynnwood vs Glacier Peak
No results reported
Lynnwood next meet: vs Jackson; Tuesday, Jan. 6; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics
