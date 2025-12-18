High school sports roundup for Dec. 15-16, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Girls Basketball

Monday, Dec.15

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 41-22

Scoring by quarter Totals

Marysville Getchell 2-11- 3- 6 22

Mountlake Terrace 9-12-10-10 41

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:

Jordyn Stokes 15, Jordan Wagner 15, Iman Kaifa 4, May-Lyhn Jacobson 3, Makenna Davidson 2, Mia Sledge 2

Marysville Getchell individual scorers:

Olivia Marc 11, Elle Glover 6, Lily Arias 4, Karlie Brower 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-2; Marysville Getchell 3-4

Tuesday, Dec. 16

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 66-31

Scoring by quarter:

Shorewood 8- 9 -4 -10

Meadowdale 15-18-15-18

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Lexi Zardis 22, Mia Brockmeyer 15, Kaya Powell 13, Lisa Sonko 8, Hannah Keeney 6, Quinn Gannon 2

Shorewood individual scorers:

Melanie Degenhardt 11, Rose Gallagher 10, Karmin Kasberg 7, Adi Davidson 3,

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-0, 3-2; Shorewood 0-2, 0-6

Meadowdale next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Dec. 19; 6:30 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 72-40

Archbishop Murphy top individual scorers:

Ashley Fletcher 25, Brooke Blachly 22, Celine Wright 16

Edmonds-Woodway top indvidual scoers:

Zaniyah Jones 12, Finley Wichers 10

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 3-0, 4-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 6-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Friday, Dec. 19; 7:15 p.m.

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) defeated Mountlake Terrace 65-59

No details reported

Records: Cedar Park Christian 5-0; Mountlake Terrace 4-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Dec. 19; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 64-32

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 2-1, 4-4; Lynnwood 0-3, 1-6

Lynnwood next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Friday, Dec. 19; 5:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Basketball

Tuesday, Dec. 16

Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 54-42

Arlington top indivudual scorers:

Carson Rowell 13, Mac Crews 11, Hudson Miller 11

Mountlake Terrace top individual scorer:

Anthony Fuentes 20

Records: Arlington: 5-0; Mountlake Terrace 1-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Dec. 19; 8 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Wrestling

Tuesday, Dec. 16

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 39-36

100- Leanne Fabro (L) won by forfeit; 105- Ny Ny Pendleton (EW) won by forfeit; 110- Kendal House (L) pinned Lena Kuebler (EW) 1:11; 115- Zoe Degenstein (L) pinned Yaretzi Garduno (EW) 1:29; 120- Double forfeit; 125- Finlay Johnson-Ross (EW) won by forfeit; 130- Rae Adams (EW) won by injury default; 135- Brianna Williams (L) pinned Jennifer Reinoso (EW) 3:51; 140- Venus Hernandez (L) won by forfeit; 145- Elizabeth Noble (L) won by forfeit; 155- Mia Cruz (EW) decision over Tala Samara (L) 9-3; 170- Caitlyn Gallagher (EW) pinned Abriana Russell (L) 0:42; 190- Morgan Smith (EW) won by forfeit; 235- Mollie Michaels (EW) won by forfeit

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale by forfeit

No other team scores or individual results were reported

Edmonds-Woodway and Lynnwood next dual meet: vs Archbishop Murphy and Stanwood; Thursday, Jan. 8; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next match: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 7; 6 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway and Lynnwood next match: Archbishop Murphy, Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Stanwood; Thursday, Jan. 8; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next match: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 7; 6 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Monday, Dec. 15

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 49-27

No details reported

Meadowdale vs Mountlake Terrace

No results reported

Mountlake Terrace vs Mariner

No results reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Jan. 13; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Snohomish; Thursday, Dec. 18; 7:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 117-45

Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 103-67

Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 127-40

Top individual event finishers:

200 yard freestyle:

1. Lewis Tai (K) 2:06.48

2. Connor Hood (K) 2:15.17

3. Kanai Zablan (EW) 2:18.16

4. Max Sarakhanov (K) 2:21.37

5. Abraham Ho (EW) 2:22.19

200 yard medley:

1. Dario Baez (K) 2:16.56

2. Brandon Z. Wong (K) 2:18.69

3. Asher Juillerat (M) 2:31.46

4. Dylan Clark (EW) 2:33.50

5. Finn Angel (EW) 2:34.46

50 yard freestyle:

1. Lucas Z. Chai (K)

2. Kaiden Nguyen (K) 23.98

3. Matvei Suleimanov (M) 24.26

4. Jack T. Fast (K) 24.97

5. Connor Smith (EW) 25.15

100 yard butterfly:

1. Luca Hooks (EW) 1:01.45

2. Ben Chen (K) 1:03.90

3. Brandon Z. Wong (K) 1:07.40

4. Abraham Ho (EW) 1:07.77

5. Asher Juillerat (M) 1:10.81

100 yard freestyle:

1. Matvei Suleimanov (M) 53.76

2. Lewis Tai (K) 54.75

3. Lennow Norenberg (EW) 57.28

4. Logan Foss (K) 1:00.45

5. Marcel Rickman (EW) 1:01.41

500 yard freestyle:

1. Connor Smith (EW) 5:50.16

2. Nolan Common (M) 6:15.49

3. Dylan Clark (EW) 6:26.05

4. Justin Lu (K) 6:28.03

5. Koushik Jayakumar (K) 6:45.48

100 yard backstroke:

1. Jack T. Fast (K) 1:05.48

1. Kaiden Nguyen (K) 1:05.48

3. Connor Hood (K) 1:08.20

4. Kanai Zablan (EW) 1:15.58

5. Asher Juillerat (M) 1:15.97

100 yard breaststroke:

1. Finn Angel (EW) 1:15.13

2. Samuel Weisbrod (EW) 1:20.46

3. Bill Spear (EW) 1:21.20

4. Tianhe Luo (EW) 1:21.27

5. Bruce Cheng (K) 1:22.12

Top relay event finishers:

200 yard medley:

1. Edmonds-Woodway (Liam Schell, Lennox Norenberg, Luca Hooks, Connor Smith) 1:47.07

2. Kamiak (Brandon Z Wong, Lucas Z. Chai, Ben Chen, Ryhs Fast) 1:50.43

3. Kamiak (Kaiden Nguyen, Jack T. Fast, Dario Baez, Logan Foss) 1:51.52

200 yard freestyle:

1. Kamiak (Dario Baez, Ben Chen, Kaiden Nguyen, Lewis Tai) 1:37.87

2. Kamiak (Lucas Z. Chai, Logan Foss, Ryhs Fast, Curtis Cheng) 1:41.19

3. Edmonds-Woodway (Lennox Norenberg, Marcel Rickman, Kanai Zablan, Connor Smith) 1:42.03

400 yard freestyle:

1. Kamiak (Lucas Z. Chai, Logan Foss, Max Sarakhanov, Lewis Tai) 3:43.80

2. Kamiak (Dario Baez, Andrew Ge, Brandon Z. Wong, Curtis Cheng) 3:47.15

3. Edmonds-Woodway (Finn Angel, Abraham Ho, Dylan Clark, Vaughn Yancey) 4:09.23

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Stanwood; Tuesday January 6; 3:00 p.m. at Stanwood-Camino YMCA

Meadowdale next meet: vs Mariner and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 6; 3:15 p.m. at Mariner High School

Mountlake Terrace at Kamiak

No results reported

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Marysville Getchell and Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Jan. 8; 3:30 p.m. at Marysville Pilchuck

Lynnwood vs Glacier Peak

No results reported

Lynnwood next meet: vs Jackson; Tuesday, Jan. 6; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics