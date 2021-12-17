High school sports roundup for Dec. 15, 2021

Girls Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 50-37

Mountlake Terrace leading scorers: Elise Colvin 18, Maile Armstrong 10, Maya Davis 9, Mya Sheffield 7, Ainsley Ward 3, Madison Hudson 2, Cameron Dunn 1

Cedarcrest leading scorers: Kat Towney 10, Madelyn Davidson 8, Kiley Mercer 5, Bella Rose 5, Audrey Mattison 3, Holly Williams 3, Kayla Hampton 2, Gracie Mattison 1

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-1, 4-1; Cedarcrest 1-1, 2-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday Dec. 17; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Glacier Peak defeated Meadowdale 73-45

Glacier Peak scorers: Kylani Rookstool 23, Brynna Pukis 21, Hailey Stevenson 15, Mya Wise 6, Izzy Boettcher 4, Lexi Darlington 2, Maddie Lee 2

Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 16, Jordan Leith 11, McKenna Kuecker 9, Jenaly Gabriel 8, Kaiya Dotter 1

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-0, 2-2; Glacier Peak 0-0, 3-3

Meadowdale next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday Dec. 17; 7:15 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 61-50

Archbishop Murphy leading scorers: Tamiah Joseph 15, Ava Marr 13, Taylor Campbell 12

Lynnwood leading scorers: Kayla Lorenz 13, Aniya Hooker 10

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murph 1-0, 3-1; Lynnwood 0-2, 2-2

Lynnwood next game: vs Bishop Blanchet; Monday Dec. 20; 5:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Lake Stevens defeated Edmonds-Woodway 60-32

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Lake Stevens 0-0, 3-1; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1, 0-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday Dec. 21; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits