High school sports roundup for Dec. 15, 2022

Boys basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 51-41
Scoring by quarter: Total
Mountlake Terrace 8-17-8-18 51
Archbishop Murphy 7-10-14-10 41
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Jaxon Dubiel 18, Zaveon Jones 10, Andrew Delgadillo 8, Chris Meegan 6, Rayshaun Connor 4, Logan Tews 3, Talan Zenk 2
Archbishop Murphy scorers:
Jack Sievers 13, Luke Blachly 10, Nick Ennis 7, Cade Galbraith 5, Trey Sumpter 4, Abdul Cham 2
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-1, 4-2; Archbishop Murphy 1-3, 1-5
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynden; Saturday, Dec. 17; 3 p.m.
Girls basketball
Lynnwood defeated Everett 50-25
Scores by quarter Total
Lynnwood 23-11-8-8 50
Everett 3- 6- 8- 8 25
Lynnwood scorers:
Kayla Lorenz 13, Mataya Canda 11, Teyah Clark 11, Aniya Hooker 7, Nyree Johnson 3, Jocelyn Tamayo 3, Dina Yonas 2
Everett scorers:
Mae Washington 9, Lanie Thompson 7, Junior Parrish 4, Alana Washington 4, Mylie Wugumgeg 1
Records: Lynnwood 3-1, 3-2; Everett 3-1, 4-4
Lynnwood next game: at Decatur; Monday, Dec. 19; 7 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 68-53
Scorers by quarter Total
Archbishop Murphy 16-16-16-20 68
Mountlake Terrace 6- 16-11-20 53
Archbishop Murphy scorers:
Ava Marr 22, Brooke Blachly 21, Tatum Russell 13, Caroline Burns 10, Kayla Hookfin 2
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Maya Davis 14, Sierra Sonko 12, Mya Sheffield 11, Maile Armstrong 9, Anais Castillo 3, Cameron Dunn 2, Nicole Penner 2
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 4-0, 4-2; Mountlake Terrace 2-2, 2-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Bear Creek; Friday, Dece. 16; 7 p.m.
Arlington defeated Meadowdale 62-39
Arlington scorers:
Jenna Villa 27, Maddy Fischer 12, Samara Morrow 10, Kierra Reese 6, Rachel Snow 3, Katie Snow 2, Jersey Walker 2
Meadowdale scorers:
Gia Powell 9, Natalie Durbin 6, Mia Brockmeyer 5, Ava Powell 5, Kaiya Dotter 4, Audrey Lucas 4, Payton Fleishman 2, Samantha Medina 2, Jordan Leith 2
Records (league and overall): Arlington 4-0, 4-1; Meadowdale 2-2, 3-3
Meadowdale next game: at Lake Washington; Saturday, Dec. 17; 7:15 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 42-27
106- Eli Jepsen (S) won by forfeit; 113- Shyeras Bhattarai (S) won by forfeit; 120- Owen Mulder (S) won by forfeit; 126- Finn Bachler (S) won by forfeit; 132- Seraphim Treperinas (MT) pinned Masa Taura (S) 1:19; 138- Jack Bode (MT) pinned James Nottingham (S) 3:51; 145- Matalchi Hashimoto (MT) pinned Corin Lumsden (S) 1:08; 152- Isaac Van Horn (S) pinned Jeremy Perrault (MT) 3:05; 160- Cade Connors (MT) decision over Paddy Andresen (S) 3-2; 170- Koby Sedy (MT) pinned Mak Kanzler (S) 5:51; 182- Alberto Solano (S) pinned Ryan Pindea (MT) 1:20; 195- Double forfeit; 220- Hunter Tibordeau (S) won by forfeit; 285- Milan Johnson (S) won by forfeit
Mountlake Terrace next match: Lynnwood Classic (11 schools participating); Saturday, Dec. 17; 9:30 a.m. at Lynnwood High School
Cedarcrest defeated Meadowdale 42-33
No details reported
Meadowdale next match: Lynnwood Classic (11 schools participating); Saturday, Dec. 17; 9:30 a.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys swimming
Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 82-30
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 125-16
At Lynnwood Pool
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Alex Lee (L) 2:15.87
200 individual medley: Patrick Kotwis (EW) 2:18.50
50 freestyle: Mate Pallos (EW) 23.99
100 butterfly: Nolan Tyler (L) 1:05.61
100 freestyle: Jude Willcox (EW) 57.02
500 freestyle: Patrick Kotwis (EW) 5:44.38
100 backstroke: Lee (L) 1:02.48
100 breaststroke: Pallos (EW) 1:08.60
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Lynnwood (Nolan Tyler, Alex Lee, Daniel Calkins, Dominic Tran) 1:57.57
200 freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Patrick Kotwis, Wyatt Adams, Jeffery Hoang, Nico Menanno) 1:48.30
400 freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Mate Pallos, Jude Willcox, Lennox Norenberg, Austin Chiu) 3:57.51
Next meet for each school:
Lynnwood: at Kamiak; Thursday, Jan. 5; 3:15 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway: vs Lynnwood and Shorecrest; Thursday, Jan. 12; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Mountlake Terrace: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 17; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.