High school sports roundup for Dec. 15, 2023

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 73-60

Scoring by quarter Final

Stanwood 17 13 7 23 60

Edmonds-Woodway 22 11 26 14 73

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Will Alseth 17, DJ Karl 17, Aiden Johansen 14, Luke Boland 9, Grant Williams 7, Marley Miller 5, Andreas Simonsen 4

Stanwood scorers:

Cole Williams 15, Cole Thorson 14, Jack Edlund 9, Nolenn Lien 6, Jett Brager 5, Greyson Pierce 4, Tanner Gleaves 3, Aidan O’Neil 2, Alex Solano 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-1, 3-3; Stanwood 2-2, 2-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Everett; Tuesday, Dec. 19; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Arlington defeated Meadowdale 58-55

Scoring by quarter Final

Meadowdale 14 18 10 13 55

Arlington 15 19 15 9 58

Arlington scorers:

Leyton Martin 19, Silas Miller 18, Jackson Trotter 7, Billy Kooy 5, Jake Willis 3, Jacoby Falor 2, Kaid Hunter 2, Ryan Miller 2

Meadowdale scorers:

Tate Lynch 18, David Janzen 11, Jaymon Wright 10, Avery Pelote 5, Khalil Botley 3, Natnael Ghirmay 3, Noah Million 3, Nolan Webster 2

Records (league and overall): Arlington 4-0, 6-1; Meadowdale 0-4, 2-5

Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Dec. 18; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Everett defeated Lynnwood 59-32

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Everett 3-1, 4-3; Lynnwood 0-4, 0-6

Lynnwood next game: at Lake Washington; Monday, Dec. 18; 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Arlington 67-59

Seattle Academy defeated Mountlake Terrace 57-28

Scoring by quarter Final

Mountlake Terrace 0 10 9 17 36

Seattle Academy 21 14 11 7 53

Seattle Academy scorers:

Makaila Johnson 22, Ila Giblin 11, Calla Nelson 10, Fiona Berhane 7, Sydney Lennard 3

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Jordyn Stokes 14, Iman Kaifa 9, Hurley Schmidt 7, Clara Loveless 4, Alexa Brock 2

Records: Seattle Academy 4-3; Mountlake Terrace 1-6

— Compiled by Steve Willits