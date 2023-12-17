High school sports roundup for Dec. 15, 2023

Boys Basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 73-60
Scoring by quarter Final
Stanwood 17 13 7 23 60
Edmonds-Woodway 22 11 26 14 73
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Will Alseth 17, DJ Karl 17, Aiden Johansen 14, Luke Boland 9, Grant Williams 7, Marley Miller 5, Andreas Simonsen 4
Stanwood scorers:
Cole Williams 15, Cole Thorson 14, Jack Edlund 9, Nolenn Lien 6, Jett Brager 5, Greyson Pierce 4, Tanner Gleaves 3, Aidan O’Neil 2, Alex Solano 2
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-1, 3-3; Stanwood 2-2, 2-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Everett; Tuesday, Dec. 19; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Arlington defeated Meadowdale 58-55
Scoring by quarter Final
Meadowdale 14 18 10 13 55
Arlington 15 19 15 9 58
Arlington scorers:
Leyton Martin 19, Silas Miller 18, Jackson Trotter 7, Billy Kooy 5, Jake Willis 3, Jacoby Falor 2, Kaid Hunter 2, Ryan Miller 2
Meadowdale scorers:
Tate Lynch 18, David Janzen 11, Jaymon Wright 10, Avery Pelote 5, Khalil Botley 3, Natnael Ghirmay 3, Noah Million 3, Nolan Webster 2
Records (league and overall): Arlington 4-0, 6-1; Meadowdale 0-4, 2-5
Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Dec. 18; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Everett defeated Lynnwood 59-32
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Everett 3-1, 4-3; Lynnwood 0-4, 0-6
Lynnwood next game: at Lake Washington; Monday, Dec. 18; 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Arlington 67-59
Seattle Academy defeated Mountlake Terrace 57-28
Scoring by quarter Final
Mountlake Terrace 0 10 9 17 36
Seattle Academy 21 14 11 7 53
Seattle Academy scorers:
Makaila Johnson 22, Ila Giblin 11, Calla Nelson 10, Fiona Berhane 7, Sydney Lennard 3
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Jordyn Stokes 14, Iman Kaifa 9, Hurley Schmidt 7, Clara Loveless 4, Alexa Brock 2
Records: Seattle Academy 4-3; Mountlake Terrace 1-6
— Compiled by Steve Willits
