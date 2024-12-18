High school sports roundup for Dec. 16, 2024

Girls Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 58-22

Scoring by quarter:

Mountlake Terrace 17-13-15-13

Marysville Getchell 05-02-12-03

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:

Jaliyah Dyson 19, Samiah Coffee 11, Iman Kaifa 10, Emma Schmidt 8, Jordyn Stokes 5, Jordan Wagner 4, Clara Loveless 1

Marysville Getchell individual scorers:

Emma Kirkwood 12, Elle Glover 4, Jaidyn Swanson 3, Hannah Worth 2, Addison Cavanagh 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-1; Marysville Getchell 0-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cedar Park Christian (Bothell); Wednesday, Dec. 18; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Everett 67-14

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Mia Brockmeyer 17, Audrey Lucas 12, Kyairra Roussin 9, Kaiya Dotter 8, Payton Fleishman 6, Kaya Powell 6, Sam Medina 4, Quinn Gannon 3, Lexi Zardis 2

Records: Meadowdale 2-1; Everett 2-5

Meadowdale next game: at Shorewood; Wednesday, Dec. 18; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits