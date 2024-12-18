High school sports roundup for Dec. 16, 2024

Girls Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 58-22

Mountlake Terrace High School guard Iman Kaifa (21) puts up a shot over Marysville-Getchell’s Emma Kirkwood (12) on Monday during the Hawks’ 58-22 victory. (Photos by Craig Parrish)
Mountlake Terrace guard Jaliyah Dyson (30) sprints past a Marysville-Getchell defender Monday.
The Hawks’ Jordyn Stokes (20) and Marysville-Getchell’s Elle Glover (42) get in position for a rebound Monday.
Mountlake Terrace guard Jaliyah Dyson (30) cuts through the Marysville-Getchell defense Monday.
Hawks guard Samiah Coffee (2) drives between Marysville-Getchell defenders Monday.

Scoring by quarter:
Mountlake Terrace 17-13-15-13
Marysville Getchell 05-02-12-03

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:
Jaliyah Dyson 19, Samiah Coffee 11, Iman Kaifa 10, Emma Schmidt 8, Jordyn Stokes 5, Jordan Wagner 4, Clara Loveless 1

Marysville Getchell individual scorers:
Emma Kirkwood 12, Elle Glover 4, Jaidyn Swanson 3, Hannah Worth 2, Addison Cavanagh 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-1; Marysville Getchell 0-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cedar Park Christian (Bothell); Wednesday, Dec. 18; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Everett 67-14

Meadowdale individual scorers:
Mia Brockmeyer 17, Audrey Lucas 12, Kyairra Roussin 9, Kaiya Dotter 8, Payton Fleishman 6, Kaya Powell 6, Sam Medina 4, Quinn Gannon 3, Lexi Zardis 2

Records: Meadowdale 2-1; Everett 2-5
Meadowdale next game: at Shorewood; Wednesday, Dec. 18; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

