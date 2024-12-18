High school sports roundup for Dec. 16, 2024

Girls Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 58-22
Scoring by quarter:
Mountlake Terrace 17-13-15-13
Marysville Getchell 05-02-12-03
Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:
Jaliyah Dyson 19, Samiah Coffee 11, Iman Kaifa 10, Emma Schmidt 8, Jordyn Stokes 5, Jordan Wagner 4, Clara Loveless 1
Marysville Getchell individual scorers:
Emma Kirkwood 12, Elle Glover 4, Jaidyn Swanson 3, Hannah Worth 2, Addison Cavanagh 1
Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-1; Marysville Getchell 0-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cedar Park Christian (Bothell); Wednesday, Dec. 18; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale defeated Everett 67-14
Meadowdale individual scorers:
Mia Brockmeyer 17, Audrey Lucas 12, Kyairra Roussin 9, Kaiya Dotter 8, Payton Fleishman 6, Kaya Powell 6, Sam Medina 4, Quinn Gannon 3, Lexi Zardis 2
Records: Meadowdale 2-1; Everett 2-5
Meadowdale next game: at Shorewood; Wednesday, Dec. 18; 7:15 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
