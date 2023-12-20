High school sports roundup for Dec. 18, 2023

Boys Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Arlington 60-54
Scoring by quarter Final
Mountlake Terrace 13 21 12 14 60
Arlington 14 16 3 21 54
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jaxon Dubiel 18, Zaveon Jones 14, Rayshaun Connor 8, Svayjeet Singh 8, Chance Chalmers 3, Logan Tews 3
Arlington scorers: Leyton Martin 21, Silas Miller 9, Billy Kooy 8, Jacoby Falor 6, Jake Willis 6, Kaid Hunter 4
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-0, 7-0; Arlington 4-1, 6-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Skyline; Thursday December 28; 7:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 62-50
Scoring by quarter Final
Archbishop Murphy 5 16 17 12 50
Meadowdale 14 16 14 18 62
Meadowdale scorers: Jaymon Wright 22, Khalil Botley 13, Tate Lynch 12, David Janzen 7, Noah Million 6, Natnael Ghimay 2
Archbishop Murphy scorers: Mateen Usui 18, Ira Smith 13, Brayden Blanchard 5, Isaak Smith 4, Willie Sears 3, CC Blackwell 2
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-4, 3-5; Archbishop Murphy 1-4, 3-5
Meadowdale next game: vs Bellingham; Wednesday December 20; 6:00 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Lake Washington defeated Lynnwood 67-49
Scoring by quarter Final
Lake Washington 23 13 19 12 67
Lynnwood 11 11 15 12 49
Lake Washington scorers: Ki’yen Martin 17, Mateo Cummings 14, Yoav Ziklik 7, Ali Alamran 6, Jayden Hunt 5, Matthew Adeeb 4, Jonah Pemble 3, Matei Olteanu 2, Kobe Smith 2
Lynnwood scorers: Josh Shuge 16, Robel Berhanu 8, Richard Choy 8, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 8, Matteos Shiferaw 6, Nathan Sebhatu 2, Julian McDonald 1
Records: Lake Washington 7-2, Lynnwood 0-7
Lynnwood next game: vs Stanwood; Wednesday December 20; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Wesco 3A basketball standings (league games only)
Mountlake Terrace 5-0
Arlington 4-1
Monroe 4-1
Everett 3-1
Shorecrest 3-1
Shorewood 3-1
Edmonds-Woodway 3-1
Marysville Getchell 2-2
Stanwood 2-2
Marysville Pilchuck 1-3
Meadowdale 1-4
Archbishop Murphy 1-4
Lynnwood 0-4
Snohomish 0-4
Cascade 0-5
Girls Basketball
Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 60-28
Everett leading scorers: Alana Washington 25, Mae Washington 20
Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Natalie Durbin 8, Jade Fajarillo 8
Records (league and overall): Everett 3-2, 4-3; Edmonds-Woodway 1-3, 3-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Highline; Thursday December 28; 2:30 p.m.
Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 71-18
Scoring by quarter Final
Arlington 23 13 20 15 71
Mountlake Terrace 1 5 8 4 18
Arlington scorers: Addi Green 16, Jersey Walker 11, Katie Snow 10, Khari Deberry 8, Rachel Snow 6, Kailee Anderson 5, Kierra Reese 5, Tatum Carbajal 4, Taelor Kron 4, Samara Morrow 2
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Iman Kaifa 4, Hurley Schmidt 3, Jordyn Stokes 3, Alexa Brock 2, Alyssa Brown 2, Anais Castillo 2, Jordan Wagner 2
Records (league and overall): Arlington 4-1, 5-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-4, 1-7
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Kamiak; Wednesday December 20; 7:15 p.m.
Wesco 3A basketball standings (league games only)
Meadowdale 4-0
Archbishop Murphy 3-0
Arlington 4-1
Lynnwood 3-1
Stanwood 2-1
Shorecrest 2-1
Snohomish 3-2
Everett 3-2
Edmonds-Woodway 1-3
Marysville Getchell 1-3
Monroe 1-3
Shorewood 1-3
Mountlake Terrace 0-4
Cedarcrest 0-4
— Complied by Steve Willits
