High school sports roundup for Dec. 19, 2022

Royals’ senior guard Yafett Sebhatu (3) looks to score in a game against Lake Washington at Lynnwood High School on Dec. 19. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Jace Hampson (2) drives for a layup.
Cimaryus Sterling (1), sophomore point guard, handles the ball in the backcourt for the Royals.
Senior forward Jordan Whittle(0) shoots for two.
Keegan Williams (24) powers to the basket.
Brandon Martinez-Arceo (11) drives hard to the hoop.
Junior forward Noor Ahmadzai (4) shoots a short jumper.
The Lynnwood bench cheers Nathan Sebhatu (with ball) who out hustled his Lake Washington opponent for an offensive rebound.
Keegan Williams throws down a two-handed dunk, but the shot was negated by a charging foul called on the Royals’ senior captain.
In the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Jace Hampson (2) desperately battles for an offensive rebound to try to even the score. But the ball was deflected away and the Kangaroos went on to take the win.

Boys basketball

Lake Washington defeated Lynnwood 68-64

Lake Washington scorers:
Aiden Carlson 20, Will Banks 16, Klyen Martin 14, Yoav Ziklik 12, Ido Peled 3, Kobe Smith 3

Lynnwood scorers:
Keegan Williams 26, Cimaryus Sterling 9, Yafett Sebhatu 9, Jace Hampson 6, Jordan Whittle 6, Noor Ahmadzai 4, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 4

Records: Lake Washington 6-1; Lynnwood 1-6
Lynnwood next game: at Cedar Park Christian; Wednesday, Dec. 28; 3 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 75-42

Archbishop Murphy scorers:
Luke Blachly 24, Abdul Cham 16, Trey Sumpter 11, Jack Sievers 10, Mateen Usui 4, Sean Balen 3, Will Adams 2, Nick Ennis 2, Issiah Smith 2, Kai Lewis 1

Meadowdale scorers:
Jaymon Wright 17, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 9, Noah Million 6, Simon Paulos 4, Mekhi Kennebrew 3, Dylan Petteys 3

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 2-3, 2-5; Meadowdale 0-5, 2-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Interlake; Wednesday, Dec. 28; 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 65-30

Arlington top scorers:
Jenna Villa 18, Maddy Fischer 14, Kierra Reese 13

Mountlake Terrace top scorers:
Mya Sheffield 12, Maya Davis 6

Records (league and overall): Arlington 5-0, 5-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-3, 3-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Kamiak; Wednesday, Dec. 21; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Decatur defeated Lynnwood 59-49
No details reported

Records: Decatur 6-3; Lynnwood 3-3
Lynnwood next game: vs Ballard; Wednesday, Dec. 28; 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway vs Everett
No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Redmond; Wednesday, Dec. 21; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

