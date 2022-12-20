High school sports roundup for Dec. 19, 2022

Boys basketball

Lake Washington defeated Lynnwood 68-64

Lake Washington scorers:

Aiden Carlson 20, Will Banks 16, Klyen Martin 14, Yoav Ziklik 12, Ido Peled 3, Kobe Smith 3

Lynnwood scorers:

Keegan Williams 26, Cimaryus Sterling 9, Yafett Sebhatu 9, Jace Hampson 6, Jordan Whittle 6, Noor Ahmadzai 4, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 4

Records: Lake Washington 6-1; Lynnwood 1-6

Lynnwood next game: at Cedar Park Christian; Wednesday, Dec. 28; 3 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 75-42

Archbishop Murphy scorers:

Luke Blachly 24, Abdul Cham 16, Trey Sumpter 11, Jack Sievers 10, Mateen Usui 4, Sean Balen 3, Will Adams 2, Nick Ennis 2, Issiah Smith 2, Kai Lewis 1

Meadowdale scorers:

Jaymon Wright 17, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 9, Noah Million 6, Simon Paulos 4, Mekhi Kennebrew 3, Dylan Petteys 3

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 2-3, 2-5; Meadowdale 0-5, 2-6

Meadowdale next game: vs Interlake; Wednesday, Dec. 28; 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 65-30

Arlington top scorers:

Jenna Villa 18, Maddy Fischer 14, Kierra Reese 13

Mountlake Terrace top scorers:

Mya Sheffield 12, Maya Davis 6

Records (league and overall): Arlington 5-0, 5-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-3, 3-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Kamiak; Wednesday, Dec. 21; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Decatur defeated Lynnwood 59-49

No details reported

Records: Decatur 6-3; Lynnwood 3-3

Lynnwood next game: vs Ballard; Wednesday, Dec. 28; 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway vs Everett

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Redmond; Wednesday, Dec. 21; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits