High school sports roundup for Dec. 19, 2023

Girls Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Stanwood 70-60

Scoring by quarter     Final

Lynnwood 20 14 15 21   70

Stanwood 12 21 8 19   60

Lynnwood scorers: Aniya Hooker 19, Teyah Clark 17, Kayla Lorenz 14, Ena Dodik 7, Jocelyn Tamayo 7, Dina Yonas 6

Stanwood leading scorers: Jazmyn Legg 26, Ellalee Wortham 14, Stella Berrett 9, Shayla Green 7, Camrie Ingram 4

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-1, 6-1; Stanwood 2-2, 2-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Thomas Jefferson; Thursday, December 21; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Lynnwood sophomore Ena Dodik and Stanwood sophomore Ellalee Wortham fight for position after a free throw Tuesday. (Photos by dtsportflix)
Lynnwood senior Kayla Lorenz hits a 3-pointer over Stanwood’s Stella Berrett.
Lynnwood senior Teyah Clark passes the ball over a double-team.
Lynnwood senior Aniya Hooker steals the ball and scores a fast-break layup Tuesday.
Lynnwood junior Jocelyn Tamayo drives around the Stanwood defender.
Lynnwood senior Dina Yonas passes to the cutter while being defended by Stanwood sophomore Stella Berrett.

Boys Basketball

Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 64-57

Scoring by quarter   Final

Everett 13 16 20 15   64

Edmonds-Woodway 16 17 13 11   57

Everett scorers: Ty Bloomfield 21, Isaiah White 14, Sam Lawless 12, Noah Parker 8, Stephen Post 5, Mohamed Juma 4

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers: Aiden Johansen 16, Julian Gray 11, DJ Karl 10, Grant Williams 6, Andreas Simonsen 5, Gabe Cavalier 4, Marley Miller 3, Luke Boland 2

Records (league and overall): Everett 4-1, 5-3; Edmonds-Woodway 3-2, 3-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Kentlake; Friday December 22; 3:00 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Woodinville 48-30

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: Edmonds-Woodway tournament (Archbishop Murphy, Eastlake, Kentlake, Mariner, Sedro-Woolley and Todd Beamer); Thursday, December 21; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale vs Shorewood

No results reported

Meadowdale next match: Sultan tournament (Bothell, Cashmere, Concrete, Friday Harbor, Granite Falls, Lakewood, Meadowdale, South Whidbey, Sultan); Saturday January 6; 9:45 a.m. at Sultan High School 

Girls Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway vs Decatur

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: 2024 Braided 64 Tournament; Friday, January 5; 3:30 p.m. at Kelso High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

