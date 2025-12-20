High school sports roundup for Dec. 19, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
Boys Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 57-55
The Meadowdale Mavericks overcame a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Mountlake Terrace Hawks, 57-55. Khalil Botley shot 5 for 6 from the field including 3 of 4 from the 3-point line, leading the Mavericks with 20 points.
Scoring by quarter Total
Meadowdale 13- 9-16-19 57
Mountlake Terrace 10-15-13-17 55
Meadowdale individual scoring totals:
Khalil Botley 20, Noah Million 13, Nolan Lee 9, Marley Miller 6, Orion Ezeonwuka 3, Richard Jones Jr. 3, Hassan Motley 3
Mountlake Terrace individual scoring totals:
Anthony Fuentes 15, Tyree Connor 12, Jordan Wilson 10, Jackson Wallis 8, Alex Mkrtychyan 4, Oliver Shaw-Jones 4, Luke Stone 2
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-0, 6-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-2, 1-5
Meadowdale next game: at Everett; Monday, Dec. 22; 7:15 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Kentwood; Saturday, Dec. 20; 4:30 p.m. at Tahoma High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 66-55
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Arcbishop Murphy 1-2, 2-2; Lynnwood 0-4, 1-6
Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Monday, Dec. 22; 5:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 59-46
Click here to read story
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-0; Stanwood 1-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Bishop Blanchet; Saturday, Dec. 20; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 65-20
Scoring by quarter: Total
Meadowdale 23-21-17-4 65
Mountlake Terrace 2 -11- 5- 2 20
Meadowdale individual scoring:
Mia Brockmeyer 23, Lexi Zardis 17, Quinn Gannon 6, Kylie Richards 6, Hannah Keeney 4, Lisa Sonko 4, Kaya Powell 3, Charlotte Finnell 2
Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:
Jaliyah Dyson 4, Mia Sledge 4, Jordyn Stokes 4, May-Lynh Jacobson 3, Makenna Davidson 2, Jordan Wagner 2, Iman Kaifa 1
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-0, 4-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-2, 4-4
Meadowdale next game: at Bothell; Monday, Dec. 22; 1:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs North Creek; Monday, Dec. 22; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 53-26
Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:
Sloane Franks 19, Finley Wichers 9, Audrey Rothmier 8, Amelia Faber 5, Amara Leckie 4, Amelia Miller 4, Janie Hanson 2, Lillian Wartelle 2
Additional Edmonds-Woodway stat leaders:
Steals: Janie Hanson 7
Rebounds: Amara Leckie 7
Assists: Amara Leckie 5
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-1; Marysville-Pllchuck 0-8
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Bellingham; Monday, Dec. 22; 3 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 81-14
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 4-0, 5-2; Lynnwood 0-4, 1-7
Lynnwood next game: at Mariner; Monday, Dec. 22; 7:15 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.