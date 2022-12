High school sports roundup for Dec. 2, 2022

Boys basketball

Mark Morris defeated Mountlake Terrace 63-58

Top scorers:

Mark Morris- Kobe Parlin 28

Mountlake Terrace- Zaveon Jones 19

Records: Mark Morris 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday, Dec. 6; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Inglemoor defeated Lynnwood 62-58

No details reported

Records: Inglmoor 1-1; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next game: at Shorewood; Tuesday, Dec. 6; 7:15 p.m.

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 80-30

Top scorers:

Jackson

Sylas Williams 27

Murphy Blackburn 13

Harris Kampe 11

Meadowdale

Jaymon Wright 18

Records: Jackson 1-0; Meadowdale 1-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Sedro-Woolley; Saturday, Dec. 3; 8 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Girls basketball

Sehome defeated Edmonds-Woodway 59-41

No details reported

Records: Sehome 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, Dec. 7; 7:15 p.m.

