High school sports roundup for Dec. 2, 2023

Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Lynden Christian 50-44
No details reported
Records: Meadowdale 1-1; Lynden Christian N/A
Meadowdale next game: at Monroe; Tuesday, Dec. 5; 7:15 p.m.
Ferndale defeated Mountlake Terrace 60-27
No details reported
Records: Ferndale 1-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday, Dec. 6; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lincoln (Seattle) 60-37
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Natalie Durbin 19, Indira Carey-Boxley 9, Finley Wichers 6, Sydney Stumpf 6, Naomi Limb 4, Janie Hanson 4, Jade Fajarillo 4, Jasmine Fajarillo 3, Abi Porter 3,
Lincoln scorers:
Devon Nobil 13, Ellie Wickline 12, Olivia Kane 7, Lou Shernoff 2, Natalie Kelly 2, Lucia Billish 1
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-2; Lincoln N/A
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, Dec. 6; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood defeated Bothell 59-53
No details reported
Records: Lynnwood 2-0; Bothell 0-1
Lynnwood next game: at Shorewood; Monday, Dec. 4; 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Lincoln (Seattle) defeated Edmonds-Woodway 55-49
Lincoln leading scorer:
Jesse Chatwin 20
Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers:
Gabe Cavalier 11, Julian Gray 10, DJ Karl 9
Records: Lincoln 2-1; Edmonds-Woodway 0-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, Dec. 6; 6 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Mariner Holiday Wrestling Tournament (16 schools)
At Mariner High School
Team Results:
1. Blaine 187
2. Mount Baker 149
3. Lake Stevens 148
4. Shorecrest 106
5. Lake Washington 88
14. Lynnwood 35
Lynnwood wrestler(s) to finish in Top 4 of their weight classification:
Rafael De Leon- 2nd place in 126 lb
Lynnwood next match: dual match at Kamiak High School; Thursday, Dec. 7; 5:30 p.m. (vs Kamiak) and 7 p.m. (vs Marysville Getchell
