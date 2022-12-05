High school sports roundup for Dec. 2-3, 2022

Boys wrestling
Edmonds Invite
At Edmonds-Woodway High School
Featuring wrestlers representing 29 high schools
Team Scores (Top 12)
1. Herminston (Oregon) 283
2. Orting 249.5
3. Stanwood 168.0
4. Arlington 143.5
5. Anacortes 139
6. Ferndale 130.5
7. Glacier Peak 115
7. Sedro Woolley 115
9. Mercer Island 100.5
10. Kelso 79
11. Oak Harbor 74
12. Edmonds-Woodway 73
Also:
23. Lynnwood 35
25. Mountlake Terrace 30
Edmonds School District wrestlers with podium finishes (Top 8) in their weight class:
106 lbs:
6th place: Jude Haines, Edmonds-Woodway
7th place: Phillipe Ban, Lynnwood
120 lbs:
8th place: AP Tran, Edmonds-Woodway
126 lbs:
4th place: Seraphim Treperinas, Mountlake Terrace
8th place: Dylan Rice, Edmonds-Woodway
138 lbs:
3rd place: Kayden Richman Myers, Lynnwood
7th place: Brian Ramirez, Edmonds-Woodway
170 lbs:
5th place: Liam Fitting, Edmonds-Woodway
285 lbs:
6th place: Dylan White, Lynnwood
You can find all tournament results here.
Boys basketball
Meadowdale defeated Sedro-Woolley 58-55
Meadowdale scoring totals:
Malik Robertson: 17 (5 for 8, 3pt. shooting)
Henock Tsegay: 14, (4 for 6, 3pt. shooting)
Jaymon Wright: 14 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists
Devon Waldrop-Leathers: 10 points and 6 rebounds
Tate Lynch 3 points (1 for 1, 3 pt. shooting)
Sedro-Woolley scoring totals:
Connor Cox 18, Ethan DeJong 12, Jadyn Lee 6, Owen Scheib 6, Owen Aamot 4, Carsten Reynolds 4, Nathaniel Cameal 2, Jackson Avery 2, Logan Roth 1
Records: Meadowdale 2-1; Sedro-Woolley 1-1
Meadowdale next game: at Monroe; Tuesday, Dec. 6; 7:15 p.m.
Redmond defeated Edmonds-Woodway 46-41
No details reported
Records: Redmond 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, Dec. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls basketball
Bothell defeated Lynnwood 54-52
Lynnwood scoring totals:
Aniya Hooker 19, Kayla Lorenz 15, Teyah Clark 9, Dina Yonas 7, McKenzie Martin 2
Records: Bothell 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Monday December 5; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
