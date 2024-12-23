High school sports roundup for Dec. 20, 2024

Boys Basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 77-44
Edmonds-Woodway jumped out a 23-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter and a 43-24 halftime lead on the way their sixth straight victory to start the season. No other details were reported.
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-0; Stanwood 0-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Monday, Dec. 23; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway
Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 59-56
Read article here.
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-1, 5-2; Meadowdale 0-2, 3-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Inglemoor; Saturday, Dec. 21; 3:30 p.m.
Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Monday, Dec. 23; 6 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 50-35
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 1-3, 3-4; Lynnwood 0-4, 1-7
Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Pilchuck ; Saturday, Dec. 21; 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 59-35
Read article here.
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-0, 4-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-2, 5-2
Meadowdale next game: at King’s; Saturday, Dec. 21; 4 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Auburn Riverside; Thursday, Dec. 26; 5 p.m. at Kamiak High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 55-21
Finley Wichers scored 15 points and contributed five rebounds and five steals as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors improved to 5-1 on the season with a 55-21 victory over the Marysville Pilchuck Tomahawks. Senior Abi Porter added 13 points and Janie Hanson contributed five steals in the win.
Edmonds-Woodway individual scorers:
Finley Wichers 15, Abi Porter 13, Savannah Huffman 7, Janie Hanson 6, Audrey Rothmier 5, Madeline Skaar 4, Darcy Brennan 3, Annika Beckstrom 2
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-1; Marysville Pilchuck 0-8
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Bellingham; Saturday, Dec. 21; 3 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 69-21
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 4-0, 7-1; Lynnwood 0-4, 1-6
Lynnwood next game: at Eastside Catholic; Saturday, Dec. 21; 3 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
