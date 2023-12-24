High school sports roundup for Dec. 22, 2023

Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Roosevelt 67-49
Scoring by quarter Final
Meadowdale 15 13 21 18 67
Roosevelt 16 7 15 11 49
Meadowdale scorers:
Gia Powell 23, Audrey Lucas 21, Kaiya Dotter 7, Mia Brockmeyer 5 Lexi Zardis 5, Kylie Richards 4, Payton Fleishman 2
Roosevelt scorers:
Ellery Burkle-Brown 14, Jasmine Hall 12, Adia Tseng 8, Giselle Dollar 6, Ava Dorling 5, Emma Curtis 2, Clara Swanson 2
Records: Meadowdale 7-2; Roosevelt 5-3
Meadowdale next game: at Hazen; Wednesday, Dec. 27; 7:15 p.m.
Lake Stevens defeated Lynnwood 66-59
Records: Lake Stevens 6-2; Lynnwood 7-2
Lynnwood next game: vs Decatur; Thursday, Dec. 28; 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Kentlake 76-54
Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers:
DJ Karl 18, Grant Williams 14, Will Alseth 10, Julian Gray 10
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-4; Kentlake 0-8
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Ingraham; Thursday December 28; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Interlake defeated Meadowdale 64-56
Scoring by quarter: Final
Meadowdale 9 17 16 14 56
Interlake 14 20 12 18 64
Interlake scorers:
Shelton Henton 35, Dante Henton 14, Max Berhanu 7, Robert Kelly 3, Clark Tonnon 3, Brady Dickerson 2
Meadowdale scorers:
Jaymon Wright 18 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists
Khalil Botley 14 points
David Jenzen 14 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocked shots
Tate Lynch 7 points
Natnael Ghirmay 3 points, 7 rebounds, 1 blocked shot
Records: Interlake 4-3; Meadowdale 4-6
Meadowdale next game: at Cascade; Tuesday, Jan. 2; 7:15 p.m.
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) defeated Lynnwood 68-58
Scoring by quarter Final
Cedar Park Christian 11 19 20 18 68
Lynnwood 14 14 7 23 58
Cedar Park Christian scorers:
Joey Fuiten 25, Ryder Nagel 19, Roman Bondarenko 12, Jeshua Singletary 9, Peter Eiles 3
Lynnwood scorers:
Richard Choy 27, Kedus Yared 13, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 10, Josh Shuge 4, Matteos Shiferaw 3, Robel Berhanu 1
Records: Cedar Park Christian 1-7; Lynnwood 0-9
Lynnwood next game: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 3; 7:15 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
