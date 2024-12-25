High school sports roundup for Dec. 23, 2024: Meadowdale breaks 32-year-old school record; Warriors improve to 7-0

Boys Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Everett 75-58

The Meadowdale Mavericks set a new school record for3-point shots with 14 in a non-conference 75-58 victory at home against the Everett Seagulls. Natnael Ghirmay led the team with 21 points and was a perfect three-for-three from behind the 3-point line. Adam Desta added 17 points (three 3-point shots) and Payton Hernandez scored all 12 of his points on 3s. Marly Miller and Noah Million each add six assists in the win.

The previous Meadowdale school record for 3-point shots made in a game was 13 in a 72-71 overtime loss to Monroe on Feb. 4, 1992.

Meadowdale scorers and 3-point field goals makes/attempts:

Natnael Ghirmay 21 (3/3)

Adam Desta 17 (3/7)

Payton Hernandez 12 (4/8)

Nolan Lee 7 (1/2)

Khalil Botley 6 (0/2)

Noah Million 6 (2/5)

Richard Jones Jr. 3 (1/2)

Marley Miller 2 (0/2)

Orion Ezeonwuka 1 (0/0)

Yosef Estifanos 0 (0/1)

Everett individual scorers:

Noah Parker 12, Sam Lawless 8, Alex Tserger 8, Robert Geary 6, Julius Pringle 6, Henry Selders 6, Brock Rettenmier 5, Michael Selders 5, Santiago Salazar 2

Records: Meadowdale 4-4; Everett 2-5

Meadowdale next game: at Cedarcrest; Saturday December 28; 2:00 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 58-42

Cam Hiatt scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds while Will Alseth added 14 points and eight rebounds as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors improved to 7-0 start on the season with a 58-42 non-conference win over the Marysville Getchell Chargers (5-4). Bubba Palacol scored 24 points for the Chargers in the losing effort.

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-0; Marysville Getchell 5-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Renton; Friday, Dec. 27; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits