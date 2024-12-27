High school sports roundup for Dec. 26, 2024

Girls Basketball

Auburn Riverside defeated Mountlake Terrace 63-33
The Hawks’ Emma Schmidt eyes a jumper during the Mountlake Terrace-Auburn Riverside game played Thursday at Kamiak High School. (Photos by Doug Petrowski)
Auburn Riverside’s Cora Lowe (left) yells from help from her teammates at Mountlake Terrace’s Jaliyah Dyson drives past her.
Terrace’s Jordan Wagner (right) strains to get a shot attempt off against the tight defense applied by Auburn Riverside’s Gabriella Loewy.
Mountlake Terrace’s Jordyn Stokes beats everyone else down the court for an easy layin during the Hawks-Ravens game.
Four Raven players watch as the Hawks’ Makenna Davidson (center) drives to the hoop during the Mountlake Terrace-Auburn Riverside game.
Auburn Riverside’s C.K. Kandola (right) can’t stop the shot attempt of Terrace’s Iman Kaifa.

The Auburn Riverside Ravens jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back on the way to a 63-33 victory over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks on day one of the three-day holiday tournament taking place at Kamiak High School.

Auburn Riverside individual scorers:
CK Kandola 21, Cora Lowe 17, Julia Couch 7, Ayeli Avelar 6, Bella Salogo 6, 0 AJ Lowe 3, 13 Mazzy Olive 3

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:
Jaliyah Dyson 8, Iman Kaifa 8, Samiah Coffee 7, Jordan Wagner 5, Jordyn Stokes 3, Makenna Davidson 2

Records: Auburn Riverside 6-2; Mountlake Terrace 5-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Bothell; Friday, Dec. 27; 5 p.m. at Kamiak High School

Lynden defeated Meadowdale 69-51

The Lynden Lions remained undefeated with their eighth consecutive win to start the season, defeating the Meadowdale Mavericks 69-51 on the opening day of the holiday tournament taking place at Lynden Christian High School. No other game details were reported.

Records: Lynden 8-0; Meadowdale 5-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Emerald Ridge; Friday, Dec. 27; 3:45 p.m. at Lynden Christian High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

