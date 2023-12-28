High school sports roundup for Dec. 27, 2023

Girls Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Ingraham 48-40

Scoring by quarter Final

Ingraham 19 3 9 9 40

Mountlake Terrace 4 18 13 13 48

The Hawks fell behind 19-4 after the first quarter but then outscored the Rams 44-21 over the final three quarters to get their second win of the season. The Hawks used an 18-3 second quarter to tie the game 22-22 at halftime before moving ahead to stay in the third quarter.

Jordan Wagner scored 13 of her game-high 17 points in the second half, and freshman Jordyn Stokes scored 11 of her 13 points in the second quarter.

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jordan Wagner 17, Jordyn Stokes 13, Hurley Schmidt 8, Anais Castillo 3, Iman Kaifa 3, Alexa Brock 2, Clara Loveless 2

Ingraham scorers: Avery Meyer 15, Hayden Stilwell 12, Naomi Dunn-Loper 6, Zieva Sussman 5, Ella Eakin 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-8; Ingraham 2-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday, Jan. 2; 7:15 p.m.

———

Meadowdale defeated Hazen 74-63

Scoring by quarter Final

Meadowdale 10 20 26 18 74

Hazen 15 12 16 19 63

Sophomore Mia Brockmeyer connected on seven 3-point shots on the way to a career-high 37 points as the Mavericks improved their overall record to 9-2 with the victory over Hazen.

Brockmeyer scored four points in the first quarter and then finished by scoring in double figures in each of the final three quarters.

Senior guard Gia Powell contributed 22 points and four 3-pointers in the win. Brockmeyer’s 37 points and seven 3-pointers came up just short of Powell’s all-time Meadowdale single-game scoring records of 41 points and nine 3-pointers, both of which happened in a game against Monroe last season.

Meadowdale scorers: Mia Brockmeyer 37, Gia Powell 22, Lexi Zardis 6, Payton Fleishman 3, Kaiya Dotter 2, Samanth Medina 2, Kylie Richards 2

Hazen scorers: Dakota Nap 29, Makenna Garrett 22, India Andrews 5, Mia McCarthy 4, Allie Harris 3

Records: Meadowdale 9-2; Hazen 4-6

Meadowdale next game: at Glacier Peak; Tuesday, Jan. 2; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits