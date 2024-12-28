High school sports roundup for Dec. 27, 2024

Boys Basketball
Lynnwood defeated Kentlake 78-52
Scoring by quarter:
Kentlake 14-09-23-06
Lynnwood 19-18-20-21
Lynnwood individual scorers:
Robel Berhanu 22, Hos El-Aarag 22, Josh Shuge 12, Jaikin Choy 6, Kedus Yared 6, Cole Betancourt 5, Andrew Tran 3, #14 Wat Makuei 2
Kentlake individual scorers:
Matthew Lawrence 19, Devin Saladis 11, Jasraj Ghumman 10, Kaven Bews 6, K’mari Hall 2, Max McAllister 2, Jestin Rosario 2
Records: Lynnwood 3-7; Kentlake 1-7
Lynnwood next game: vs Thomas Jefferson; Monday, Dec. 30; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Renton 71-55
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Cam Hiatt 23, Will Alseth 14, D.J. Karlk 9, Dre Simonson 8, Grant Williams 8, Julian Gray 7, Luke Boland 2
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 8-0; Renton 1-8
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Oak Harbor; Saturday, Dec. 28; 7:15 p.m.
Lynden Christian defeated Mountlake Terrace 59-39
Scoring by quarter:
Lynden Christian 19-12-16-12
Mountlake Terrace 08-06-16-09
Lynden Christian individual scorers:
Gannon Dykstra 24, Dawson Hintz 13, Kaden Veldman 11, Luke VanKooten 7, Gunnar Dykstra 2, Boyce Robertson 2
Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:
Shan Shah 14, Brody Myers-Little 6, Oliver Shaw-Jones 6, Svayjeet Singh 6, Cody Ekanayake 3, Alex Mkrtychyan 2, Jordan Wilson 2
Records: Lynden Christian 7-1; Mountlake Terrace 5-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lakeside; Saturday, Dec. 28; 7:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls Basketball
Emerald Ridge defeated Meadowdale 55-48
No details reported
Records: Emerald Ridge 6-2; Meadowdale 5-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Brookswood Secondary; Saturday, Dec. 28; 10 a.m. at Lynden Christian High School
Bothell defeated Mountlake Terrace 65-19
No details reported
Records: Bothell 5-2; Mountlake Terrace 5-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Eastside Catholic; Saturday, Dec. 28; 3:30 p.m. at Kamiak High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.