High school sports roundup for Dec. 28, 2023

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament at Mountlake Terrace High School

Sehome defeated Prairie 74-73 (overtime)

Seattle Academy defeated Inglemoor 66-53

Lynden Christian defeated North Creek 61-52

Mountlake Terrace defeated Skyline 81-56

Day Two of the Tournament- Friday, Dec. 29

3 p.m. Sehome vs Inglemoor

4 p.m. Seattle Academy vs Skyline

6 p.m. North Creek vs Prairie

7:30 p.m. Lynden Christian vs Mountlake Terrace

Senior Jaxon Dubiel scored a career-high 33 points and the Hawks (8-0) remained undefeated with an 81-56 victory at the Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament.

The Hawks close out the two-day tournament at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a battle of undefeated teams when they play Class 1A two-time defending state champion Lynden Christian.

Scoring by quarter: Total

Skyline 14 13 17 12 56

Mountlake Terrace 16 21 19 25 81

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jaxon Dubiel 33, Zaveon Jones 14, Rayshaun Connor 9, Svayjeet Singh 9, Gabe Towne 9, Joe Asalifew 4, Chance Chalmers 3

Skyline scorers: Caden Culver 25, Atticus Boba 8, Graham Hohman 7, Hudson Moore 5, Leo Gorman 3, Caleb Johnson 3, Eric Lyubarsky 3, Jaxon Barlament 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 8-0; Skyline 5-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynden Christian; Friday December 29; 7:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

———

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Ingraham 57-36

Scoring by quarter: Finals

Ingraham 11 7 7 11 36

Edmonds-Woodway 14 9 13 21 57

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Grant Williams 16, Julian Gray 12, Aiden Johansen 9, DJ Karl 9, Will Alseth 6, Gabe Cavalier 3, Cavan Schillinger 2

Ingraham scorers: Jeff Henley 12, Torin Ege 7, Milli Fisahaye 3, Jaelin Pugh 3, Karl Banasky 3, Amir Al-Musawi 2, Will Harris 2, Beau Anderson 2, Zach Fredericks-McCarthy 2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-4; Ingraham 7-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Stadium; Saturday, Dec. 30; 2 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Highline 73-19

The Warriors scored 32 points in the first quarter on the way to their fourth victory of the season.

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Natalie Durbin 20, Indira Carey-Boxley 10, Finley Wichers 10, Naomi Limb 9, Abi Porter 7,Sydney Stumpf 6, Jade Fajarillo 4, Jasmine Gill 2, Jane Hanson 2, Abigail Johnson 2, Madeline Skaar 2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Snohomish; Tuesday, Jan. 2; 7:15 p.m.

Decatur defeated Lynnwood 40-36

Scoring by quarter: Final

Decatur 14 5 10 11 40

Lynnwood 8 7 15 6 36

Decatur scorers: Jeralynn Sevaaetasi 10, Tamairah Allen 9, Iyanna Waltar 7, Kaira Creary 6, Avionna Caldwell 4, Leilah Mulivai-Tobin 4

Lynnwood scorers: Aniya Hooker 18, Ena Dodik 4, Nyree Johnson 4, Jocelyn Tamayo 4, Teyah Clark 3, Dina Yonas 3

Records: Decatur 7-3; Lynnwood 7-3

Lynnwood next game: vs Kamiak; Friday, Dec. 29; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits