High school sports roundup for Dec. 29-30, 2023

Friday, Dec. 29
Girls Basketball
Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 81-67
Kamiak leading scorers:
Bella Hasan 28, Zia-Daye Anderson 20
Lynnwood leading scorers:
Aniya Hooker 24, Teyah Clark 13
Records: Kamiak 6-4; Lynnwood 7-4
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Saturday, Dec. 30
Boys Basketball
Stadium defeated Edmonds-Woodway 67-55
Scoring by quarter
Stadium 22 17 14 14 67
Edmonds-Woodway 9 14 13 19 55
Stadium scorers:
Baaroc Rivers 22, Henry Benninhoven 15, Donovan Gill 9, Moses Gix 6, Miles Washington 5, John Pitts 4, Tysen Smith 3, Andrew Vindivich 2, Henry Winskill 1
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Grant Williams 14, Will Alseth 9, Julian Gray 9, DJ Karl 8, Cavan Schillinger 6, Gabe Cavalier 4, Aiden Johansen 4, Andreas Simonsen 1
Edmonds-Woodway 3-point shooting (Team 9/18 50%)
Will Alseth 3 for 3, Grant Williams 3 for 5, Cavan Schillinger 2 for 2, DJ Karl 1 for 2
Records: Stadium 8-1; Edmonds-Woodway 5-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Snohomish; Tuesday, Jan. 2; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
