High school sports roundup for Dec. 29-30, 2023

Friday, Dec. 29

Girls Basketball

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 81-67

Kamiak leading scorers:

Bella Hasan 28, Zia-Daye Anderson 20

Lynnwood leading scorers:

Aniya Hooker 24, Teyah Clark 13

Records: Kamiak 6-4; Lynnwood 7-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Saturday, Dec. 30

Boys Basketball

Stadium defeated Edmonds-Woodway 67-55

Scoring by quarter

Stadium 22 17 14 14 67

Edmonds-Woodway 9 14 13 19 55

Stadium scorers:

Baaroc Rivers 22, Henry Benninhoven 15, Donovan Gill 9, Moses Gix 6, Miles Washington 5, John Pitts 4, Tysen Smith 3, Andrew Vindivich 2, Henry Winskill 1

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Grant Williams 14, Will Alseth 9, Julian Gray 9, DJ Karl 8, Cavan Schillinger 6, Gabe Cavalier 4, Aiden Johansen 4, Andreas Simonsen 1

Edmonds-Woodway 3-point shooting (Team 9/18 50%)

Will Alseth 3 for 3, Grant Williams 3 for 5, Cavan Schillinger 2 for 2, DJ Karl 1 for 2

Records: Stadium 8-1; Edmonds-Woodway 5-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Snohomish; Tuesday, Jan. 2; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

