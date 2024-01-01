High school sports roundup for Dec. 29-30, 2023

Posted: December 31, 2023 9

Friday, Dec. 29

Girls Basketball

Lynnwood senior Aniya Hooker (0) goes up for a layup vs. Kamiak Dec. 29. (Photos by Darwin Tamayo)
Lynnwood senior Teyah Clark (11) gets a steal and a fast-break layup.
Lynnwood junior Jocelyn Tamayo (15) drives around her defender Kamiak sophomore Synclair Mawudeku (20).
Lynnwood senior Nyree Johnson (12) hits a layup against Kamiak junior Finley Gonzales (23).

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 81-67

Kamiak leading scorers:

Bella Hasan 28, Zia-Daye Anderson 20

Lynnwood leading scorers:

Aniya Hooker 24, Teyah Clark 13

Records: Kamiak 6-4; Lynnwood 7-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Saturday, Dec. 30

Boys Basketball

Stadium defeated Edmonds-Woodway 67-55

Scoring by quarter

Stadium                       22        17        14        14          67

Edmonds-Woodway   9         14        13        19          55

Stadium scorers:

Baaroc Rivers 22, Henry Benninhoven 15, Donovan Gill 9, Moses Gix 6, Miles Washington 5, John Pitts 4, Tysen Smith 3, Andrew Vindivich 2, Henry Winskill 1

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Grant Williams 14, Will Alseth 9, Julian Gray 9, DJ Karl 8, Cavan Schillinger 6, Gabe Cavalier 4, Aiden Johansen 4, Andreas Simonsen 1

Edmonds-Woodway 3-point shooting (Team 9/18 50%)

Will Alseth 3 for 3, Grant Williams 3 for 5, Cavan Schillinger 2 for 2, DJ Karl 1 for 2

Records: Stadium 8-1; Edmonds-Woodway 5-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Snohomish; Tuesday, Jan. 2; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME