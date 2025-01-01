High school sports roundup for Dec. 30, 2024

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Kentlake 75-27

The Warriors remain undefeated following a 48-point victory over Kentlake. Senior Cam Hiatt led the Warriors with 14 points while Grant Williams added 13 and Harris Dobson 11. The Warriors are now 10-0 on the season.

Edmonds-Woodway individual scorers:

Cam Hiatt 14, Grant Williams 13, Harris Dobson 11, Will Alseth 8, Julian Gray 8, Luke Boland 7, Dre Simonson 7, Cavan Schillinger 4, D.J.Karl 3

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 10-0; Kentlake 1-8

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Jan. 3; 8 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Juanita 72-46

Meadowdale led 19-4 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back on their way to a 72-46 win over Juanita. Noah Million led the Mavericks with 14 points and Khalil Botley added 13. The Mavericks shot 10 for 22 (45.5%) from the 3-point line as a team.

Scoring by quarter:

Meadowdale 19-28-12-13

Juanita 04-18-10-14

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Noah Million 14, Khalil Botley 13, Jordan Berhe 8, Orion Ezeonwuka 8, Natnael Ghirmay 8, Adam Desta 7, Nolan Lee 5, Payton Hernandez 4, Richard Jones Jr. 3, Avery Pelote 2

Juanita individual scorers:

Ian Flynn 20, Ethan Burns 11, Connor Cook 4, Casper Larsen 4, Davis Fischer 2, Samuel Gervais 2, Cooper Williams 2, Bradley Giesen 1

Records: Meadowdale 6-4; Juanita 2-6

Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Friday, Jan. 3; 8 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood defeated Thomas Jefferson 65-27

Lynnwood jumped out to a 43-10 halftime lead on their way to a 65-28 win over Thomas Jefferson. It was Lynnwood’s fourth win in their last sixth games since Dec. 14. The Royals had lost 25 over their previous 26 games prior to that date. Hos El-Aarag led the Royals with 20 points.

Scoring by quarter:

Thomas Jefferson 06-04-12-05

Lynnwood 22-21-16-06

Lynnwood individual scorers:

Hos El-Aarag 20, Robel Berhanu 17, Cole Betancourt 7, Wat Makuei 6, Kedus Yared 5, Matthew Solomon 4, Jaikin Choy 2, Josh Shuge 2, Andrew Tran 2

Thomas Jefferson individual scorers:

Khamari Johnson 8, Adam Thomas 6, Leon Sankay 4, Isreal Meshesha 4, Ikaika Frank 3, Isaiah Sapien 2

Records: Lynnwood 4-7; Thomas Jefferson 0-8

Lynnwood next game: at Shorewood; Friday, Jan. 3; 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 45-31

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 8-1; Cedarcrest 4-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Jan. 3; 6:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits