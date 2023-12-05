High school sports roundup for Dec. 4, 2023

Girls Basketball
Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 79-41
Lynnwood leading scorers:
Kayla Lorenz 22 (including her 1,000th career point)
Aniya Hooker 22
Jocelyn Tamayo 11
Shorewood leading scorers:
Bridget Cox 11
Kate Evans 8
Records (league and conference): Lynnwood 1-0, 3-0; Shorewood 0-1, 1-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Monroe; 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at Lynnwood High School
