High school sports roundup for Dec. 4, 2023

Lynnwood junior Jocelyn Tamayo hits a 3-pointer on Monday. (Photos by dtsportflix)
Royals sophomore Ena Dodik makes a layup Monday.
Lynnwood senior Teyah Clark drives against two Shorewood defenders Monday.
Lynnwood’s Kayla Lorenz crossed the 1,000-point mark with a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter Monday.
Lynnwood Senior Nyree Johnson drives against Shorewood on Monday.
Lynnwood senior Aniya Hooker scored a game-high 22 points Monday.
Lynnwood senior Dina Yonas draws a foul against Shorewood on Monday.

Girls Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 79-41

Lynnwood leading scorers:
Kayla Lorenz 22 (including her 1,000th career point)
Aniya Hooker 22
Jocelyn Tamayo 11

Shorewood leading scorers:
Bridget Cox 11
Kate Evans 8

Records (league and conference): Lynnwood 1-0, 3-0; Shorewood 0-1, 1-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Monroe; 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at Lynnwood High School

