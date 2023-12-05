High school sports roundup for Dec. 4, 2023

Girls Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 79-41

Lynnwood leading scorers:

Kayla Lorenz 22 (including her 1,000th career point)

Aniya Hooker 22

Jocelyn Tamayo 11

Shorewood leading scorers:

Bridget Cox 11

Kate Evans 8

Records (league and conference): Lynnwood 1-0, 3-0; Shorewood 0-1, 1-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Monroe; 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at Lynnwood High School