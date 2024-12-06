High school sports roundup for Dec. 4, 2024

Girls basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 55-15

Jasmine Gill scored a team-high 11 points, Janie Hanson and Finley Wichers each contributed seven steals as the Warriors improved their season record to 2-0. 12 different players scored for Edmonds-Woodway in the game.

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Jasmine Gill 11, Darcy Brennan 9, Madeline Skaar 7, Finley Wichers 6, Izzy Beltran 5, Janie Hanson 4, Abigail Porter 4, Savannah Huffman 2, Amelia Miller 2, Audrey Rothmier 2, Annika Beckstrom 1, Abby Johnson 0

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0; Cascade 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville-Getchell; Monday, Dec. 9; 7:15 p.m.

Girls wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Marysville Getchell/Marysville Pilchuck and Snohomish

at Snohomish High School

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway and Lynnwood next match: Stanwood tournament; Saturday, Dec.7; 10 a.m. at Stanwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits